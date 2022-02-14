OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Match 5

Oman will take on UAE in the fifth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

Hosts Oman haven’t fared well in the quadrangular series so far. They've lost two matches and with it, their chances of winning the series have come to an end. They are at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates are the heavy favorites to be crowned as victors. They have won consecutive games against Nepal and Ireland and will also be the favorites to land another win here.

Unsurprisingly, they are at the top of the table.

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

UAE XI

Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Boota (wk), Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique

Match Details

OMN vs UAE, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Bowlers will find it difficult to keep their bearings.

Today’s OMN vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind will be a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. He was in top form in the last game against Ireland and scored a half-century with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Batters

Chirag Suri has been the star of the show for UAE with the bat. He has done well so far, and has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 144.77.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa has been the most important performer for UAE in the Quadrangular Series. He has scored 103 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 132.05 and has also collected three wickets so far.

He will prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kaleemullah picked up two wickets in the first game against Nepal. He'd love to put in another strong performance here.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa (UAE) – 248 points

Chirag Suri (UAE) – 135 points

Shoaib Khan (OMN) – 104 points

Kashif Daud (UAE) – 95 points

Vritiya Aravind (UAE) – 87 points

Important Stats for OMN vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa: 103 runs and 3 wickets

Chirag Suri: 97 runs

Shoaib Khan: 68 runs

Vritiya Aravind: 50 runs

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, S Khan, J Singh, R Mustafa, K Daud, Z Maqsood, W Muhammad, Kaleemullah, K Ali, K Meiyappan

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-Captain: Chirag Suri

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, S Khan, J Singh, R Mustafa, K Daud, Z Maqsood, A Khan, Kaleemullah, K Ali, K Meiyappan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood, Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar