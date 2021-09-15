CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 7

PCB Challengers will take on PCB Strikers in match number seven of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

The PCB Challengers have had a sparkling start to their Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup campaign. They have won each of their three games and are currently at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the PCB Strikers have one win and two losses from their three Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup matches.

CHA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PCB Challengers: Fareeha Mehmood, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Dua Majid, Gulrukh, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Syeda Masooma Zahra

PCB Strikers: Jaweria Rauf, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz (c), Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Asma Amin, Fatima Khan

Match Details

CHA-W vs STR-W, 7th Match, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup

Date & Time: September 15th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi usually offers equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters can play shots on the up. On the bowling front, while there is some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the pitch also offers turn for the spinners to exploit.

Today’s CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fareeha Mehmood – The PCB Challengers stumper has chipped in nicely with the bat, accumulating 88 runs in three innings.

Batters

Ayesha Zafar – Zafar is the PCB Strikers' leading run-scorer in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, scoring 109 runs in three games.

Iram Javed – Javed has aggregated 150 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in the tournament, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes in the process.

All-rounders

Kainat Imtiaz – The seam-bowling all-rounder has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. She has scored 80 runs and picked up three wickets in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup.

Tuba Hassan – Hassan has been in superb form with the ball, taking seven wickets. She has also scored 48 runs.

Bowlers

Waheeda Akhtar – The 26-year-old pacer has bowled beautifully in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.63.

Anoosha Nasir – Nasir has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 in the ongoing 50-over competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Tuba Hassan (STR-W): 305 points

Waheeda Akhtar (CHA-W): 257 points

Kainat Imtiaz (STR-W): 226 points

Iram Javed (CHA-W): 221 points

Saba Nazir (CHA-W): 207 points

Important stats for CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Iram Javed: 150 runs from three matches

Waheeda Akhtar: 7 wickets from three matches

Tuba Hassan: 48 runs and 7 wickets from three matches

Kainat Imtiaz: 80 runs and 3 wickets

CHA-W vs STR-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for PCB Challengers vs PCB Strikers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fareeha Mehmood, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Anoosha Nasir

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz. Vice-captain: Waheeda Akhtar

Dream11 Team for PCB Challengers vs PCB Strikers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Khan, Waheeda Akhtar, Umm-e-Hani, Anoosha Nasir

Captain: Tuba Hassan. Vice-captain: Iram Javed

Edited by Samya Majumdar