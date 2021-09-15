CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 7

PCB Challengers will take on PCB Strikers in match number seven of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.
The PCB Challengers have had a sparkling start to their Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup campaign. They have won each of their three games and are currently at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the PCB Strikers have one win and two losses from their three Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup matches.
CHA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11 Today
PCB Challengers: Fareeha Mehmood, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Dua Majid, Gulrukh, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Syeda Masooma Zahra
PCB Strikers: Jaweria Rauf, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz (c), Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Asma Amin, Fatima Khan
Match Details
CHA-W vs STR-W, 7th Match, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup
Date & Time: September 15th 2021, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi usually offers equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters can play shots on the up. On the bowling front, while there is some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the pitch also offers turn for the spinners to exploit.
Today’s CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Fareeha Mehmood – The PCB Challengers stumper has chipped in nicely with the bat, accumulating 88 runs in three innings.
Batters
Ayesha Zafar – Zafar is the PCB Strikers' leading run-scorer in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, scoring 109 runs in three games.
Iram Javed – Javed has aggregated 150 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in the tournament, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes in the process.
All-rounders
Kainat Imtiaz – The seam-bowling all-rounder has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. She has scored 80 runs and picked up three wickets in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup.
Tuba Hassan – Hassan has been in superb form with the ball, taking seven wickets. She has also scored 48 runs.
Bowlers
Waheeda Akhtar – The 26-year-old pacer has bowled beautifully in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.63.
Anoosha Nasir – Nasir has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 in the ongoing 50-over competition.
Top 5 best players to pick in CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Tuba Hassan (STR-W): 305 points
Waheeda Akhtar (CHA-W): 257 points
Kainat Imtiaz (STR-W): 226 points
Iram Javed (CHA-W): 221 points
Saba Nazir (CHA-W): 207 points
Important stats for CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Iram Javed: 150 runs from three matches
Waheeda Akhtar: 7 wickets from three matches
Tuba Hassan: 48 runs and 7 wickets from three matches
Kainat Imtiaz: 80 runs and 3 wickets
CHA-W vs STR-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fareeha Mehmood, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Anoosha Nasir
Captain: Kainat Imtiaz. Vice-captain: Waheeda Akhtar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Khan, Waheeda Akhtar, Umm-e-Hani, Anoosha Nasir
Captain: Tuba Hassan. Vice-captain: Iram Javed