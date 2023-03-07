PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 23

The 23rd match of PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction.

Lahore Qalandars have been sensational in PSL 2023, winning six out of their seven matches so far. They are already assured of a place in the top four, although a win in this fixture may seal a top-two spot for them.

The Qalandars are up against a Peshawar Zalmi side who have blown hot and cold with three wins in six matches so far. While their bowling has left room for improvement, Zalmi's hopes will be pinned on their explosive batting unit, comprising Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Rawalpindi.

PES vs LAH Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 23

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 23rd match of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PES vs LAH, PSL 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: March 7th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

PES vs LAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, Aamer Jamal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal and Azmatullah Omarzai.

PES vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (6 matches, 108 runs, SR: 177.05)

Mohammad Haris has shown glimpses of his form in the PSL this season, scoring 108 runs in six matches. Although Haris has a strike rate of 177.05, he has not been able to convert his starts into big ones. With Haris due for a big score, he is a top pick for your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Fakhar Zaman (7 matches, 239 runs, Average: 34.14)

Fakhar Zaman is Lahore Qalandars' top run-scorer in this year's PSL, scoring 239 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 34.14 with the bat and has two fifties to his name as well. Given the southpaw's recent form at the top of the order, Zaman is another top pick for your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (6 matches, 177 runs, SR: 188.30)

Sikandar Raza has been sensational in a middle-order role, scoring 177 runs in six matches. He has a strike rate of 188.30 - the best for any batter with over 100 runs this season. With Raza also chipping in with key wickets, he is a good addition to your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Azmatullah Omarzai (3/28 in the previous match vs Karachi Kings)

Azmatullah Omarzai has had a fine start to his PSL campaign, picking up three wickets against the Karachi Kings. Omarzai has been in decent form over the last few months, impressing in the BPL as well. With Omarzai capable of scoring quick runs with the bat, he is a decent pick for your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

PES vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the top batters in the world with a T20I average of 41.42 to his credit. Babar has had his moments in this tournament, scoring 178 runs in six matches at an average of 35.60. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Babar is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been in fine form with the ball in PSL 2023, picking up nine wickets in five matches. He is averaging 11.44 with the ball and has been integral to the Qalandars' five-match winning streak. With Rashid's form and all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Haris 108 runs in 6 matches Shaheen Afridi 10 wickets in 7 matches Babar Azam 178 runs in 6 matches Fakhar Zaman 239 runs in 7 matches Azmatullah Omarzai 3/28 in the previous game

PES vs LAH match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 23

Shaheen Afridi is one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 21.40 with the ball, holding him in good stead. Although he has not taken a wicket in his last three matches, Shaheen can be backed to pick up a wicket or two, making him a good addition to your PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Mujeeb ur Rahman

