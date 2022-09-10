PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 103

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with the United States of America (USA) in the 103rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Papua New Guinea will be very disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have won only one out of their 20 ICC CWC League 2 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

The USA, on the other hand, have won 13 out of their 28 ICC CWC League 2 matches and are third in the points table. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

PNG vs USA Match Details

The 103rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on September 11 at Amini Park in Port Moresby. The match is set to take place at 05.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs USA, ICC CWC League 2, Match 103

Date and Time: September 11, 2022, 05.30 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

PNG vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at Amini Park is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the two ODI matches played at the venue being 240 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 263

Average second innings score: 235

PNG vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Papua New Guinea: L-L-L-L-W

USA: W-L-W-W-L

PNG vs USA probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PNG Probable Playing 11

Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Dogodo Bau (WK), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Chad Soper, and Semo Kamea.

USA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

USA Probable Playing 11

Monank Patel (C & WK), Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

PNG vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Monank Patel (27 matches, 986 runs, Strike Rate: 79.90)

Monank has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the United States of America in this ongoing season, smashing 986 runs at a strike rate of 79.90 in 27 matches.

Top Batter pick

Aaron Jones (23 matches, 994 runs, Strike Rate: 74.28)

Jones has scored 994 runs at a strike rate of 74.28 in his 23 outings. He is currently the leading run-scorer for the United States of America in this ongoing season.

Top All-rounder pick

Chad Soper (19 matches, 328 runs and 22 wickets, Strike Rate: 58.36 and Economy Rate: 4.12)

Soper can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 328 runs while picking up 22 wickets in 19 matches.

Top Bowler pick

Saurabh Netravalkar (27 matches, 94 runs and 46 wickets, Strike Rate: 70.14 and Economy Rate: 4.24)

Netravalkar has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up 46 wickets at an economy rate of 4.24. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order.

PNG vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Steven Taylor

Taylor could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 680 runs and also picked up 20 wickets in this ongoing season.

Charles Amini

Amini can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 476 runs while scalping 11 wickets in 18 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Aaron Jones 994 runs in 23 matches Saurabh Netravalkar 94 runs and 46 wickets in 27 matches Assad Vala 751 runs and 15 wickets in 20 matches Steven Taylor 680 runs and 20 wickets in 26 matches Chad Soper 328 runs and 22 wickets in 19 matches

PNG vs USA match expert tips

Vala could prove to be an essential pick for your fantasy team. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Papua New Guinea, having scored 751 runs. He has picked up 15 wickets as well.

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 103, Head to Head League

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction - ICC CWC League 2

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel

Batters: Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 103, Grand League

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction - ICC CWC League 2

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel

Batters: Lega Siaka, Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Chad Soper

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar

