POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 12 

Portugal (POR) will lock horns with Austria (AUT) in the 12th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction for today's match.

Portugal have won two out of their four matches and are third in Group A. Austria, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the standings, having won only one out of their four matches.

The last time the two teams met, Austria registered a five-wicket victory over Portugal.

POR vs AUT Match Details, European Cricket Championship, Match 12

The 12th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs AUT, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 12

Date and Time: 14th September, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

POR vs AUT Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for the shots, the pacers will find some movement early on, making for an interesting contest between the bat and ball. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 100

POR vs AUT Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Austria: W-L-L-L

Portugal: L-W-L-W

POR vs AUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

POR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

POR Probable Playing 11

Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Anthany Chambers, Parth Jounjat, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Mubeen Tariq.

AUT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

AUT Probable Playing 11

Qadargul Utmanzai, Mark Simpson-Parker (WK), Razmal Shigiwal (C), Ahsan Yousuf, Baseer Khan, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Zadran, Daniel Eckstein, Aqib Iqbal, Samargol Messalhn, Itibarshah Deedar.

POR vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Parth Jounjat (4 matches, 2 runs, Strike Rate: 66.66)

Parth hasn’t had much of a chance to prove his worth with the bat, but has done exceptionally well with his glovework.

Top Batter pick

Razmal Shigiwal (4 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Shigiwal has been playing small but important knocks, with his strike rate being key. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Conrad Greenshields (4 matches, 124 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 196.83 and Economy Rate: 13.53)

Conrad has been Portugal's star all-rounder, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 124 runs and scalped one valuable wicket in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Itibarshah Deedar (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.42)

Deedar's ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick. He has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 11.42 in four matches.

IRE-XI vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

Conrad Greenshields

Conrad should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Wednesday's match. He has scored 124 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 196.83, while also picking up a crucial wicket.

Ahsan Yousuf

Yousuf could be an excellent vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team, given his all-round skill set. He has scored 82 runs and taken three wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for POR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Francoise Stoman 38 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Conrad Greenshields 124 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Razmal Shigiwal 104 runs in 4 matches Ahsan Yousuf 82 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches Itibarshah Deedar 7 wickets in 4 matches

POR vs AUT match expert tips, European Cricket Championship, Match 12

Conrad Greenshields could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your POR vs AUT game.

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Arsalan Arif

Batters: Zeshan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal,

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman (vc), Conrad Greenshields (c), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Ahsan Yousuf

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Parth Jounjat

Batters: Zeshan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal, Rana Sarwar

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman (c), Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Ahsan Yousuf (vc)

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Itibarshah Deedar

