PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 16

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in the 16th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the WACA in Perth on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.
The Scorchers come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Thunder. However, they have won three out of their four matches this season and are well on course for a top-four finish.
The Hurricanes have also done well with two wins in three games. The likes of Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham have impressed and will be keen to continue their good form. The reverse fixture saw the Scorchers beat the Hurricanes quite comfortably, although a much more competitive game is on the cards this time around at the WACA.
PS-W vs HB-W Match Details, WBBL 2022
The 16th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Hobart Hurricanes Women at the WACA in Perth. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ST-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 16
Date and Time: 23th October 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Venue: WACA, Perth
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
PS-W vs HB-W pitch report for WBBL 2022
The average score at the venue reads 138, indicating a decent batting track. While pacers should get ample help off the surface, it was the spinners who accounted for eight out of 13 wickets in the match between the Scorchers and Thunder. Batting first could be the preferred option, with this being the second match of the day at the WACA.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average 1st-innings score: 138
Average 2nd-innings score: 126
PS-W vs HB-W Form Guide
Hobart Hurricanes: WLW
Perth Scorchers: WWWL
PS-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.
Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11
Lizelle Lee (wk), Ellyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnson, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen and Maisy Gibson.
Perth Scorchers injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.
Perth Scorchers probable playing 11
Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel/Holly Ferling.
PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 16
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Beth Mooney (4 matches, 112 runs, Average: 37.33)
Beth Mooney has been in decent form at the top of Perth's batting unit, scoring 112 runs at an average of 37.33. The southpaw is one of the top run-scorers in the history of the competition. With Mooney due for a big score in the competition, she is a must-have in your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Lizelle Lee (3 matches, 75 runs, Average: 25.00)
Lizelle Lee has been decent for the Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 75 runs in three matches. While her strike rate is on the lower side, Lee is averaging 25 with the bat. Given her experience, Lee is a fine pick for your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Heather Graham (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 9.00)
Heather Graham has been in fine form with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes. She has picked up five wickets in three matches at an average of 9.00. She has also chipped in with runs in the middle order, holding her in good stead. With Graham likely to enjoy the conditions, she is a must-have in your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Alana King (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.50)
Alana King has been the Perth Scorchers' best bowler in WBBL 2022, picking up six wickets in four matches. While her bowling has been consistent, Alana came up with a fine knock in the previous game, scoring a 16-ball 29. With Alana in brilliant form coming into the game, Alana is another top pick for your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
PS-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Heather Graham
Heather Graham has been the Hobart Hurricanes' best player with five wickets in three matches. She also has 67 runs to her name, including a 35 against the Perth Scorchers in the reverse fixture. With Graham keen to put a good performance against her former side, she is a viable captaincy pick for your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
Sophie Devine
Sophie Devine has not fired with the bat, scoring just 12 runs in her previous outing at the WACA. However, she has held her own with the ball, picking up key wickets at times of need. With Devine due for a big knock at the top of the order, she is bound to a popular captaincy choice in PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction teams.
5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 16
Although Beth Mooney has been a consistent performer in the WBBL, she has not been able to convert her starts into big scores this season. She is a good player of both pace and spin and has ample experience of playing at the WACA. If Mooney does get her eye in, she could be a fine differential pick for your PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.
PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head
Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Lizelle Lee
Batters: Mignon du Preez, Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo
All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham (vc)
Bowlers: Molly Strano, Alana King, Hayley Jensen
PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)
Batters: Mignon du Preez, Maddy Green, Rachel Trenaman
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey
Bowlers: Molly Strano, Alana King, Lilly Mills
