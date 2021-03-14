RBCC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 15th, 2021

The season opener of the ECS T10, Rome will see Rome Bangla Cricket Club take on Royal Roma at the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club have a strong batting unit. Rajib Ahmed and Tinusha Shehanka are two hard-hitting batsmen; the latter was the leading run-scorer for the team in the ECS last season. Sharif SM Raidhan and captain Anik Ahmed are expected to play key roles with bat and ball.

Meanwhile, Royal Roma have a balanced side. Hassan Mubashar, the team's highest run-getter in the ECS last season, is their star batman.

Anil Kumar and Umar Shahzad will lead the bowling attack for the team, with the former being key to Royal Roma's fortunes in the ongoing ECS tournament. Vajrala Reddy and Muneeb Niazai are classic all-rounders who have performed well with the bat and ball in recent times.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur.

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Emon Rahman, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Rahaman Saidur.

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Surajpal Singh, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma.

Date & Time: 15th March at 1:00 PM.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Rome is a good one to bat on. The last edition of the ECS saw several high-scoring games, a trend that could continue this season too

The ball comes onto the bat nicely, which enables batters to hit the bowlers all over the park. The bowlers might struggle when defending totals, as the pitch might slow down during the second innings of games.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

RBCC vs ROR Dream11 ECS T10 Rome 2021 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Iban Ahmed, Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahmood, Dewpura Tinusha, Arif Muhammad, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Surajpal Singh, Dewan Rana, Ali Abbas, Amin Mansurul.

Captain: Dewpura Tinusha. Vice-Captain: Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Reddy Vajrala, Hassan Mubashar, Dewpura Tinusha, Arif Muhammad, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Ahmed Anik, Anil Kumar-II, Usama Butt, Shoaib Awan, Milap Singh.

Captain: Arif Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Reddy Vajrala.