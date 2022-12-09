ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CSA Provincial One Day Challenge, Match 8

The Rocks will be up against the Titans (ROC vs TIT) in the eighth match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One on Friday, December 9. The Boland Park Ground in South Africa will host this all-important contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ROC vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Rocks lost their opening match against the Dolphins by four wickets and are seventh in the points table. They will need a win here to kick some life into their campaign.

The Titans, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against the Warriors by 23 runs and will be keen to put together their first winning streak of the campaign.

ROC vs TIT Match Details

The eighth match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One will be played on Dec. 9 at the Boland Park in South Africa. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Rocks vs Titans, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One, Match 8.

Date and Time: December 9, 2022, Friday, 4:30 pm IST.

Venue: Boland Park, South Africa.

ROC vs TIT Pitch Report

The track at the Boland Park Ground is a sporting one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 270 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 270.

Average second innings score: 250.

ROC vs TIT Form Guide (Last match)

Rocks: L.

Titans: W.

ROC vs TIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

ROC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Rocks heading into this must-win encounter.

ROC Probable Playing 11

Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Pieter Malan (c), Ferisco Adams, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe.

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Titans ahead of this match.

TIT Probable Playing 11

Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, and Ayabulela Gqamane.

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Clyde Fortuin (One match, five runs, Strike Rate: 45.45)

Clyde Fortuin failed to make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around in Friday's match. He managed to score just five runs at a below-par strike rate of 45.45 in the opening match.

Top Batter pick

Dewald Brevis (Two matches, 54 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 91.53 and Economy Rate: 9.50)

Dewald Brevis has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 91.53 in two matches for the Titans, while also scalping one wicket. The rising superstar is expected to deliver another big innings in this game and help his side secure victory.

Top All-rounder pick

Shaun von Berg (One match, 14 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 82.35 and Economy Rate: 2.90)

Shaun von Berg is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Friday's game. He managed to pick up a valuable wicket in the opening match at a fantastic economy rate of 2.90, while also scoring 14 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Junior Dala (Two matches, four wickets and 69 runs, Economy Rate: 5.88 and Strike Rate: 73.40)

Junior Dala can pick up wickets regularly and can also be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your ROC vs TIT Dream11 fantasy outfit. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.88, while also scoring 69 runs at a decent strike rate of 73.40.

ROC vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis is a skilled batter who also adds value with his bowling skills. He has scored 54 runs while picking up one wicket in two matches and will be expected to deliver a good performance on Friday.

Shaun von Berg

Shaun von Berg is an experienced all-rounder who can prove to be a great multiplier choice on Friday. He scored 14 runs while picking up one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ROC vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Junior Dala: Four wickets and 69 runs in two matches.

Aiden Markram: 169 runs and one wicket in two matches.

Janneman Malan: 103 runs in one match.

Dewald Brevis: 54 runs and one wicket in two matches.

Aaron Phangiso: Two wickets and 19 runs in two matches.

ROC vs TIT match expert tips

Aiden Markram could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

Rocks vs Titans Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One

Rocks vs Titans Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin.

Batters: Dewald Brevis, Stiaan van Zyl, Janneman Malan.

All-rounders: Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch.

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Hardus Viljoen.

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Rocks vs Titans Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One

Rocks vs Titans Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira.

Batters: Jiveshan Pillay, Janneman Malan, Dewald Brevis.

All-rounders: Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Aiden Markram, Neil Brand.

Bowlers: Bamanye Xenxe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Hardus Viljoen.

