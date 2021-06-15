RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 9 & 10 - Jun 16, 2021

The Royal Strikers will be up against Marsa in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The Royal Strikers have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Malta campaign, losing two in two and currently finding themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost both their games by considerable margins against the American University of Malta on the opening day of the ECS T10 Malta.

Marsa, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Malta journey on Wednesday. They managed to pick up only four wins from their 10 group stage games last season. But Marsa found form at a crucial time to win the semi-finals and then the final to lift the coveted ECS T10 Malta trophy. The defending champions will be determined enough to put up a great showing and add another piece of silverware to their cabinet this time around.

Squads to choose from

Royal Strikers

Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani and Srinivas Mukkamala (WK).

Marsa

Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zohaib Anil, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Riaz Ashraf, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (C), Muhammad Zubbair, Noman Mehar, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Muhammad Usman and Niraj Khanna.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers

Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani, Srinivas Mukkamala (WK).

Marsa

Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (C), Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Niraj Khanna.

Match Details

Match: Royal Strikers vs Marsa, Matches 9 & 10, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 16th June 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 96 runs. While the batsmen will enjoy batting on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as most of the ECS T10 Malta games played on this ground have been won by teams batting first.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RST vs MAR)

RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Kushlesh Koppaka, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Sebin Thomas, Mohammed Shareef, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Savio Thomas, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Kushlesh Koppaka, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Sebin Thomas, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Savio Thomas, Jaison Jerome, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Fanyan Mughal. Vice-captain: Waseem Abbas.

Edited by Samya Majumdar