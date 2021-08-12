SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 1

SLC Greys (SLGY) will take on SLC Greens (SLGR) in the first match of the SLC Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

This is the inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 and it will be interesting to see four teams take on each other across 12 league stage games. The top two teams will advance to the final, which will be played on August 24.

SLGY vs SLGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGY XI

Milinda Siriwardena, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chathuranga De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Koshan Dhanushka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Gunasekara

SLGR XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Ashan Priyanjan (C), Ishan Jayaratme, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

Match Details

SLGY vs SLGR, Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 1

Date and Time: 12th August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy generally favors the batters, especially in the shorter formats of the game. The pacers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs. However, the spinners could play a dominant role in today's match.

Today’s SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Minod Bhanuka was in superb form in the recent white-ball series against India. The youngster’s impressive stroke-play was on display and he’s also quite good behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in great form with the bat in recent games. He has scored 140 runs in six T20I matches for Sri Lanka.

Kamindu Mendis is excellent with the bat and can also bowl a bit. He can prove to be an important asset for SLC Greens.

All-rounders

Dasun Shanaka will be the player to watch out for in today's SLC Invitational T20 match. He can also be picked as the captain of your SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lakshan Sandakan has played 20 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Dasun Shanaka (SLGY)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SLGY)

Charith Asalanka (SLGY)

Minod Bhanuka (SLGY)

Lakshan Sandakan (SLGR)

Important stats for SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Dasun Shanaka: 567 runs and 14 wickets in 45 T20Is

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 140 runs in 6 T20Is

Charith Asalanka: 44 runs in 1 T20I

Minod Bhanuka: 64 runs in 5 T20Is

Lakshan Sandakan: 23 wickets in 20 T20Is

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Today

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - SLC Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhanuka, P Nissanka, C Asalanka, K Mendis, B Rajapaksa, R Mendis, D Shanaka, L Sandakan, L Madushanka, V Fernando, N Pradeep

Captain: D Shanaka. Vice-captain: B Rajapaksa

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - SLC Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhanuka, P Nissanka, C Asalanka, K Mendis, B Rajapaksa, R Mendis, C d Silva, D Shanaka, L Sandakan, L Kumara, V Fernando, N Pradeep

Captain: C Asalanka. Vice-captain: L Sandakan

