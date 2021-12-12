SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 27

Southern Punjab (SOP) will be up against Northern (NOR) in the 27th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Sunday.

Southern Punjab have only won out of their eight Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by seven wickets. Northern, on the other hand, have won two out of their eight matches and currently find themselves second spot in the standings. They beat Sindh convincingly by an innings and 39 runs in their last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy outing.

SOP vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SOP XI

Aamer Yamin (C), Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan (WK), Umar Siddiq, Zia-ul-Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Agha Salman, Yousuf Babar.

NOR XI

Umar Amin (C), Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (WK), Faizan Riaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Mubashir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid, Sadaqat Ali.

Match Details

SOP vs NOR, Match 27, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. While the pacers are expected to procure some swing with the new ball, the spinners will also have a say as the match progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being340 runs.

Today’s SOP vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ashraf: Ashraf has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 155 runs at an average of 38.75.

Batters

Tayyab Tahir: Tahir has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 685 runs at an average of 52-plus and also picked up a wicket in eight matches.

Mohammad Huraira: Huraira has scored 567 runs at a strike rate of 57.85 in eight matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

All-rounders

Aamer Yamin: Yamin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has picked up 16 wickets and also scored 114 runs in six matches.

Agha Salman: Salman has scored 307 runs at an outstanding average of 51.16 while also taking four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Mohammad Ilyas: Ilyas has picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 3.44 and scored 68 runs in seven outings.

Athar Mahmood: Mahmood has picked up 10 wickets in two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Tayyab Tahir (SOP) - 461 points

Yousuf Babar (SOP) - 223 points

Athar Mahmood (NOR) - 197 points

Mohammad Huraira (NOR) - 190 points

Sarmad Bhatti (NOR) - 189 points

Important Stats for SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Tayyab Tahir: 685 runs and 1 wicket in 8 matches; SR - 52.69 and ER - 4.50

Yousuf Babar: 450 runs in 5 matches; SR - 52.08

Mohammad Huraira: 567 runs in 8 matches; SR - 57.85

Aamer Yamin: 114 runs and 16 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 92.68 and ER - 3.56

Athar Mahmood: 10 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.11

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Sarmad Bhatti, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Huraira, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Mubashir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali.

Captain: Agha Salman. Vice-captain: Tayyab Tahir.

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sarmad Bhatti, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Huraira, Yousuf Babar, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Zia-ul-Haq, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali.

Captain: Tayyab Tahir. Vice-captain: Mohammad Huraira.

