SPC vs QUV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Match 6

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) will be up against Qui Vive (QUV) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday.

Sparta Cricket 1888 have won all three of their ECS T10 Capelle matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat SV Kampong Cricket by four runs in their last match. Qui Vive, on the other hand, have lost all three of their ECS T10 Capelle matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match to Veni Vedi Vici by 32 runs.

SPC vs QUV Probable Playing 11 Today

SPC XI

Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Musa Ahmad, Danish Umar, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh, Asief Hoseinbaks, Shariz Ahmad, Salman Yaqub, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Manin Singh.

QUV XI

Bala Gurumurthy (C), Ashish Arora, Satyajeet Singh (WK), Maninder Singh, Murad Jiwa, Keshav Ranjan, Arnav Mishra, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Ajay Kotnala, Palas Nuwal, Vivek Babu Varnam.

Match Details

SPC vs QUV, Match 6, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 31st August 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle greatly favored the batsmen on the opening day of the ECS T10 Capelle. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 110 runs.

Today’s SPC vs QUV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Garnett Tarr: Tarr has been in brilliant form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 169 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 301.78 in three matches and is also the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Batsmen

Maninder Singh: Singh is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire in the upcoming match. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 192.10 in three matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Qui Vive this season.

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sparta Cricket 1888 this season. He has scored 52 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 193 in the three matches.

All-rounders

Murad Jiwa: Jiwa has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 168.75 and also picked up three wickets in three outings.

Salman Yaqub: Yaqub is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in three matches and can also score some handy runs with the bat lower down the order.

Bowlers

Arnav Mishra: Mishra has been a little bit expensive with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 16.00. But he is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Ajay Kotnala: Kotnala has been in decent form with the ball in the ECS T10 Capelle. He has taken three wickets, including his best figures of 2/27 in three matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs QUV Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr (SPC) - 312 points

Murad Jiwa (QUV) - 223 points

Salman Yaqub (SPC) - 150 points

Maninder Singh (QUV) - 138 points

Shariz Ahmad (SPC) - 122 points

Important Stats for SPC vs QUV Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 169 runs in 3 matches; SR - 301.78

Murad Jiwa: 54 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 168.75 and ER - 11.40

Salman Yaqub: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.25

Maninder Singh: 73 runs in 3 matches; SR - 192.10

Ajay Kotnala: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 13.50

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Prediction Today

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Garnett Tarr, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Musa Ahmad, Maninder Singh, Ashish Arora, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kotnala, Vivek Babu Varnam, Arnav Mishra.

Captain: Murad Jiwa. Vice-captain: Musa Ahmad.

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garnett Tarr, Musa Ahmad, Maninder Singh, Keshav Ranjan, Vikramjit Singh, Salman Yaqub, Shariz Ahmad, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy, Vivek Babu Varnam.

Captain: Garnett Tarr. Vice-captain: Murad Jiwa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar