SS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see the Saffron Strikers (SS) lock horns with the Ginger Generals (GG) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

The Ginger Generals have lost their way in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 with a couple of losses over the week. However, they will be keen to return to winning ways against the Saffron Strikers, who have done well in recent games. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Strikers will start as the favorites. But given the balance and depth the Gingers boast, a cracking game beckons in Grenada.

SS vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence, Dillon Douglas, Heron Campbell, Ryan John (c), Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Clint Chasteau, Jevon Andrew (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Darius Martin and Josh Thomas

GG XI

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, Denroy Charles, Sam Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters, Javel St. Paul, Charles Reynold and Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

SS vs GG, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 15th April 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A sluggish wicket is expected at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada with the bowlers holding the key. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will get more help off the surface. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with 80-90 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SS vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: Lendon Lawrence hasn't been in the best of form in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 despite showing glimpses of his ability at the top of the order. Lawrence is capable of scoring quick runs given his explosive batting ability, which holds him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Kimani Melius: Although Kimani Melius didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, the former U-19 star is one of the highest run-scorers in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022. Melius can also chip in with the ball if needed, making him a must-have in your SS vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kem Charles: Kem Charles has been sensational with the new ball for the Saffron Strikers, picking up wickets with his new-ball prowess. Charles has also been able to chip in with handy contributions down the order. Given his form and ability, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Charles Reynold: Charles Reynold has picked up 10 wickets in just six matches. Reynolds' variations and accuracy have served him well in the death overs. With the conditions bound to play into his hands, he is a good addition to your SS vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Charles Reynold (GG)

Micah Narine (GG)

Kem Charles (SS)

Important stats for SS vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Douglas - 103 runs in 7 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 14.71

Johann Jeremiah - 199 runs in 7 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 33.16

Charles Reynold - 10 wickets in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 11.70

SS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, K Melius, R Cato, D Douglas, D Charles, R John, M Joseph, C Reynold, K Charles, R Nicklaus and J Thomas.

Captain: M Joseph. Vice-captain: C Reynold.

SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, K Melius, R Cato, D Douglas, J Jeremiah, R John, M Joseph, C Reynold, K Charles, K Peters and J Thomas.

Captain: K Melius. Vice-captain: D Douglas.

Edited by Samya Majumdar