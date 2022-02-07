STA vs HT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's European Cricket League T10 Match - February 7th, 2022

Star CC and Helsinki Titans will lock horns in the fifth match of the European Cricket League, Group A at Cartama Oval, Cartama on February 7, Monday.

After playing the European Cricket Championship and ECS Finland tournaments, both sides will be trying their luck to stay in the top three at the end of the group stage. A few of the players had a decent tournament earlier in the grandest stage of ECS.

Both teams have a good blend of youth and experience and would be aiming to start the tournament on a winning note. Some budding cricketers would love to rub shoulders with experienced stars in the competition.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the STA vs HT contest.

#3 Roshan Vishwanath (STA)

After playing in the European Cricket Championship for Luxembourg, Roshan Vishwanath is all set to ply his trade for Star CC in the European Cricket League. He smacked 117 runs in six innings in the European Cricket Championship and his strike rate of 161 would be important in the crucial middle overs to turn the tables.

#2 Aniketh Pusthay (HT)

Aniketh Pusthay, a middle-order batter, played for Finland before making his ECS debut with Helsinki CC. He smacked 71 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 187. He will be itching to take the field and score some big runs for his side.

#1 Abbas Butt (HT)

After playing for Helsinki CC, Abbas Butt, the batting all-rounder, is all set to make his debut for the Helsinki Titans in the European Cricket League. He smacked 128 runs in just four innings at an average of 32 in the 2020 season.

His strike rate of 260 would be pretty useful in the middle and death overs. Interestingly, he rolled his arm in two innings and bagged three crucial scalps as well.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava