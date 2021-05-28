SUN vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD Match - May 29th, 2021

Match 3 of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will see the Sunrisers lock horns with the South East Stars at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Both teams are filled with experienced players in their ranks and will look to start their season on a brighter note. With several international stars on both sides, one can expect a mouth-watering clash when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers

Amara Carr, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Katie Midwood, Jo Gardner, Alice MacLeod, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe, Sonali Patel.

South East Stars

Rhianna Southby, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hannah Jones, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Freya Davies, Eva Gray.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers vs South East Stars, Match 3

Date & Time: 29th May 2021 at 3:00 PM

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chelmsford is a paradise for the batters, with the average score being 178. Teams will look to bat first and post a challenging total for their opponents.

Pacers will have the upper hand when compared to spinners, with some extra swing on offer. They will look to make the best use of the given conditions.

England Women's ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUN vs SES)

SUN vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Alice MacLeod, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs.

Captain: Amara Carr Vice-Captain: Mady Villiers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Cordelia Griffith, Aylish Cranstone, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Hannah Jones, Bryony Smith, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith