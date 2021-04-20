VCC vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 21, 2021

Vienna CC will lock horns with Vienna Afghan in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Vienna CC will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Vienna so far. They lost their first two matches on the opening day of the tournament and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Vienna CC will be eager to get off the mark as soon as possible.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the ECS T10 Vienna. They registered an eight-run victory over Indian Vienna in their first game and are currently fourth in the standings. Vienna Afghan will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum when they take on Vienna CC.

With both sides looking to gain momentum in the early stages of the tournament, we can expect a thrilling ECS T10 Vienna contest on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Quinton Norris (C & WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Junaid Syed, Saurabh Luthra, Satyam Subhash, Suraj Mohammad, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer and Dav Eckstein.

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai (C), Muhammad Sadiq, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai (WK), Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel and Abdulhaq Utamanzai.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris (C & WK), Mark Simpson Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Abdullah Akbarjan, Himanshu Jha, Ali Rahemi, Junaid Syed, Ally Deny, Saurabh Luthra, Richard Asher, Sam Williams.

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai (C), Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (WK), Muhammad Sadiq, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabi Ibrahim, Ishaq Safi.

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Vienna Afghan, Match 9

Date & Time: 21st April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a sporting one which has equally assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. Both teams will want to field first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs VIA)

VCC vs VIA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Rahemi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Abdullah Akbarjan, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Noor Ahmadzai, Mark Simpson Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zadran, Himanshu Jha.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Qadargul Utmanzai.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Rahemi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Abdullah Akbarjan, Aman Ahmadzai, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Razmal Shigiwal, Mark Simpson Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zadran, Himanshu Jha.

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan. Vice-captain: Mark Simpson Parker.