VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Semi Final 1

The Semi-Final 1 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Vidarbha Under 19 (VID-U19) locking horns with Maharashtra Under 19 (MAH-U19) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Friday, October 21. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Vidarbha Under 19 won their last game against Uttar Pradesh Under 19 by 18 runs. Maharashtra Under 19, on the other hand, have won all of their last three games and are currently among the top teams in the tournament.

The Vidarbha Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Maharashtra Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Match Details

The Semi-Final 1 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 21 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Kerala. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The surface at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Mumbai Under 19 and Punjab Under 19, where a total of 619 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Form Guide

VID-U19 - W

MAH-U19 - W W W

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Probable Playing XI

VID-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit V Binkar (wk), Tushar Suryavanshi, Danish Malewar, Md Faiz, Jagjot-I, Ashit Singh, Neel Athaley, Pratham Maheshwari, Dharmendra Thakur, Siddhant Muley, Sanyog Shyam Bhagwat

MAH-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kiran Chormale (wk), Sachin Dhas, Swaraj Chavan (c), Abhinandan Gaikwad, Yash Boramani, Tilak Jadhav, Razeq Fallah, Abhishek Nishad, Prateek Tiwari, Parthamesh Gawade

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

RV Binkar

RV Binkar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Gaikwad is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Dhas

S Dhas and D Patil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Malewar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kulkarni

Jagjot and A Kulkarni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Boramani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Tiwari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Chavhan and P Tiwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Farde is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VID-U19 vs MAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kulkarni

A Kulkarni is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 262 runs in the last three matches.

P Tiwari

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make P Tiwari the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 11 wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for VID-U19 vs MAH-U19, Semi Final 1

A Kulkarni

P Tiwari

Y Boramani

K Chormale

S Dhas

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: RV Binkar, A Gaikwad

Batters: D Malewar, D Patil, S Dhas

All-rounders: Y Boramani, Jagjot, A Kulkarni

Bowlers: R Chavhan, G Farde, P Tiwari

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: RV Binkar

Batters: D Malewar, D Patil, S Dhas

All-rounders: Y Boramani, Jagjot, A Kulkarni, K Chormale

Bowlers: A Nishad, G Farde, P Tiwari

