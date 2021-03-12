WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (New Zealand Women's ODD) match - Mar 13, 2021

The Wellington Blaze will lock horns with the Otago Sparks in the 25th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Saturday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Wellington Blaze have had a dismal Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaign so far. They have managed to win just two of their eight games and find themselves in the penultimate position in the standings. The Wellington Blaze head into the game on the back of an eight-wicket loss to Auckland Hearts. However, the Blaze will be bolstered by the inclusion of experienced star all-rounders – Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.

The Otago Sparks, on the other hand, are the only winless side in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. They are rock-bottom in the standings, losing eight in eight. They fell to a 76-run defeat to the Northern Spirit in their last game outing. Katie Martin and Hayley Jensen are all set to take on the field for the Sparks.

The Wellington Blaze will start as favorites to win their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game against Otagthe Otagorks.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton (WK), Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Kate Chandler, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton (C), Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis (WK), Bella James (C), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Sophie Gray (WK), Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze

Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton (C), Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks

Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Bella James (C), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Eden Carson, Olivia Gain, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Match 25

Date & Time: 13th March 2021, 02:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve assists both batters and bowlers. While batters have made the most use of the short boundaries on offer, bowlers have managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Both teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss as chasing sides have a better record at the venue. The average first innings score here is 192 runs.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WB-W vs OS-W)

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Beth Molony, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Sophie Devine; Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Amelia Kerr; Vice-captain: Thamsyn Newton.