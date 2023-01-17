Zimbabwe Women Under-19s (ZI-W U19) will be up against Rwanda Women Under-19s (RW-W U19) in the 14th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the North West University, Potchefstroom in South Africa on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Zimbabwe Women Under-19s lost their opening match against England Women Under-19 by 174 runs and are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Rwanda Women Under-19s, on the other hand, also lost their opening match against Pakistan Women Under-19 by eight wickets and are third in the Group B points table.

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 17 at the North West University in Potchefstroom. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Match 14

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: North West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Pitch Report

The track at the North West University Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 150 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 120

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

Zimbabwe Women Under-19s: L

Rwanda Women Under-19s: L

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZI-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZI-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelly Ndiraya, Chipo Moyo, Kellies Ndlovu(C), Natasha Mthomba, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Magachena, Michelle Mavunga, Danielle Meikle, Tawananyasha Marumani, and Olinda Chare.

RW-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RW-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Tumukunde, Rosine Uwera(C), Giovannis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Divine Ishimwe, Cynthia Uwera, and Sylvia Usabyimana.

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Merveille Uwase (1 match, 0 run, Strike Rate: 0)

Merveille couldn't open her account in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today. She could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Cynthia Tuyizere (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 56.76)

Cynthia is a top-quality batter who would love to maintain her form against Zimbabwe Women Under-19s. She scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 56.76 in the opening match.

Top All-rounder pick

Gisele Ishimwe (1 match, 40 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 88.89 and Economy Rate: 7.04)

Gisele is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. She picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 7.04, while scoring 40 runs as well.

Top Bowler pick

Olinda Chare (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.04)

Olinda can provide regular breakthroughs for Zimbabwe Women Under-19s with her lethal bowling. She picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 7.04.

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Gisele Ishimwe

Gisele is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she performed decently in the opening match. She picked up one wicket while scoring 40 runs in the opening match.

Kelis Ndlovu

Though Ndlovu didn't perform well in the opening match, she will be looking forward to provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gisele Ishimwe - 1 wicket and 40 runs in 1 match

Olinda Chare - 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Henriette Ishimwe - 14 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Tawananyasha Marumani - 1 wicket and 4 runs in 1 match

Kudzai Chigora - 1 wicket in 1 match

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match expert tips

Gisele Ishimwe could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 match, click here!

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Natasha Mthomba, Henriette Ishimwe, Cynthia Tuyizere

All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase, Kudzai Chigora

Bowlers: Tawananyasha Marumani, Olinda Chare, Belyse Murekatete

ZI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

ZI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Natasha Mthomba, Henriette Ishimwe, Cynthia Tuyizere

All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase, Kudzai Chigora

Bowlers: Tawananyasha Marumani, Danielle Meikle, Belyse Murekatete.

Poll : 0 votes