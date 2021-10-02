NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will face off against Black Caps in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Cyprus on 2nd October at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC have had a difficult time in the tournament thus far, with only one win. They're are on a four-match losing streak and need to up their game to climb up the table.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have bounced back strongly following a difficult start to the season. They've won six of their ten games and are on a four-game winning streak. They appear to be in good shape.

NFCC vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Alvi Chowdhury (C) (WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmed, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin.

Black Caps

Rajwinder Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Madhukar Madasu, Atta Ullah, Ram Sahaya Hariwal, Waqas Akhtar, Rajinder Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq.

NFCC vs BCP Match Details

Match: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Black Caps, ECS T10

Date and Time: 2nd October, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground is good for batting, with minimal assistance for bowlers. The pacers must get the ball moving initially, while the batters must enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. A score of around 120 could prove to be a challenging one.

After winning the toss, teams will want to bowl first.

Today’s NFCC vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ashish Bam: Bam has been steady with the bat and behind the stumps throughout this competition.

Batsmen

Atta Ullah: Ullah has been a consistent performer this season. He can prove to be crucial for his team yet again.

Munnah Rahman: Although Rahman has not been in great form with the bat, he could be a good option in today's match. In six games, he has scored 63 runs and has one wicket to his name.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas did not perform well with the bat in the last match, but he did take two wickets with the ball. He has been consistent and could be an excellent choice for today's game.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: Tasmin looked impressive in the previous two matches and is expected to do so again in this match.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: Anwar has taken eight wickets so far and has also contributed with the bat. He is a must pick from the bowling department.

Monirul Islam: Islam has taken six wickets so far in the tournament. He is a quality bowler who could be an excellent choice for this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 730 points

Qasim Anwar: 459 points

Atta Ullah: 446 points

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 339 points

Resham Singh: 294 points

Important stats for NFCC vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 10 matches, 252 runs, 10 wickets

Qasim Anwar: 10 matches, 78 runs, 8 wickets

Atta Ullah: 10 matches, 216 runs, 2 wickets

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 6 matches, 145 runs, 1 wicket

Resham Singh: 6 matches, 6 wickets

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashish Bam, Kamrul Mahmud, Atta Ullah, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Waqas Akhtar, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Monirul Islam

Captain: Waqas Akhtar, Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Munnah Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Waqas Akhtar, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Monirul Islam, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq

Captain: Atta Ullah, Vice-Captain: Resham Singh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far