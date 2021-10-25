NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Nicosia Fighters CC will be up against Black Caps in the 31st and 32nd match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 25th & 27th at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Nicosia Fighters CC are fourth in the standings with five victories and seven defeats. They haven't been at their best in this tournament and will be looking to grab a win in this match.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the ECS-T10 points table, having lost all of their eight games. The team will hope to finally get a win.

NFCC vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia Fighters

Parvez Miah (WK), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Kamrul Mahmud, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Munna Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Monirul Islam, Kamran Ahmad

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Umar Farooq, Abid Ali, Ashish Bam (WK), Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Arjun Shahi, Jugraj Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh

Match Details

Match: NFCC vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 25th October 9.30 pm & 26th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is favorable for batting. The batters will get full value for their shots whereas the bowlers will struggle to get going. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is approximately 90 runs.

Today’s NFCC vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Abid is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat in the last three matches and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Kamran Ahmed: Kamran has been a reliable batsman for Nicosia CC. He can be an important player in this match.

Munnah Rahman: Munnah has been in decent touch with the bat. He can also contribute with the ball and fetch you a good number of points.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an outstanding all-rounder and is a top pick in this game. He has smashed 405 runs and has also clipped 11 wickets in the tournament.

Abdullah Tasmin: Abdullah is a decent all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game and bring your team huge points.

Bowlers

Umar Farooq: Umar has bowled decently so far this tournament, having picked up 12 wickets. He can be a vital bowler in this battle.

Parminder Singh: Parminder is another good option from the bowling department. He has demonstrated his skills by picking up crucial wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 1067 points

Resham Singh: 676 points

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 669 points

Rajwinder Brar: 635 points

Umar Farooq: 613 points

Important stats for NFCC vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Rajwinder Brar: 23 matches, 15 wickets

Resham Singh: 23 matches, 181 runs, 11 wickets

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 12 matches, 305 runs

Waqas Akhtar: 23 matches, 405 runs, 11 wickets

Parminder Singh: 13 matches, 12 wickets

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Waqas Akhtar, Saurav Ahmed, Parwinder Singh, Guwinder Singh, Umar Farooq

Captain: Abdullah Tasmin Vice-Captain: Abid Ali

NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Rajwinder Brar, Waqas Akhtar, Resham Singh, Parwinder Singh, Saikat Al Amin, Umar Farooq

Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Umar Farooq

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee