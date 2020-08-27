NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 28th, 2020

The first ECS T10 Cyprus game of the day pits Nicosia XI Fighters against the Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

The Eagles are one of the more-fancied sides in the tournament with their emphatic win over Nicosia Tigers reinstating their credentials once again.

On the other hand, the Fighters have just one win five games and are looking to seal their place in the top four with a win in this game.

Although the odds are heavily stacked against the Fighters, they have a well-rounded squad that should give the Eagles a run for their money. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should witness a competitive game in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Cyprus Eagles CC

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, A Shukur, A Chowdhury, M Hasan, M Rahman, N Numan, N Chowdhury, S Showdhury, S Ahmed and J Morol

Cyprus Eagles CC

S Mohammad, G Singh, Z Sarwar, M Ranimekala, M Khan, R Poluri, S Angarekkala, M Alanki, K Singh, C Nalluri and T Sandireddy

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CC

Date: 28th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with teams breaching the 100-run mark with relative ease. There isn't much on offer for the bowlers with change of pace being a very handy option.

Both teams will be looking to bat first with the conditions not likely to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, M Khan, Z Sarwar, J Morol, B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, G Singh, M Alanki, M Rahman, S Ahmed and K Singh

Captain: B Ahmed, Vice-Captain: M Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hasan, M Khan, Z Sarwar, J Morol, B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, G Singh, N Numan, M Rahman, S Ahmed and R Poluri

Captain: Z Sarwar, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed