NFCC vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 11 and 12

Nicosia Fighters will take on Cyprus Eagles in the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS Cyprus T10 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Wednesday.

Nicosia Fighters are still without a win after four matches this season. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the table needing a quick turnaround in fortunes. Meanwhile, Cyprus Eagles are in the fifth position in the table. They’ve played two matches and have won once.

NFCC vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

NFCC XI

Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamran Ahmad, Shahjalal Talukder, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Mahamudul Sajib, Abdus Shukur (wk), Saiful Islam, Iftakhar Hussain, Munna Rahman, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan

CES XI

Naseer Ahmed (wk), Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Amit Patel, Muddula Srikanth, Prasada Reddy, Faizan Ahmad

Match Details

NFCC vs CES, ECS Cyprus T10 2021, Match 11 and 12

Date and Time: 10th November, 2021, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well and the track can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s NFCC vs CES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

M Ranikmekala has been in decent nick lately with both the bat as well as the ball. He can play big shots with ease once he gets going. He has amassed 44 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

A A Tasmin is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your NFCC vs CES Dream11 Fantasy side. Tasmin has scored 64 runs and has picked up three wickets in three matches so far.

K Ahmad is yet another game-changer who is a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 21 runs and has picked up four wickets in the competition!

Bowlers

M Rahman’s spin bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets so far and he has also added plenty of runs with the bat at a terrific strike rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs CES Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman (NFCC)

AA Tasmin (NFCC)

R Poluri (CES)

K Ahmad (NFCC)

N Kumar (CES)

Important stats for NFCC vs CES Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman: 155 runs and 4 wickets

AA Tasmin: 64 runs and 3 wickets

R Poluri: 93 runs and 2 wickets

K Ahmad: 21 runs and 4 wickets

M Ranimekala: 44 runs and 1 wicket

NFCC vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, M Ranimekala, T Sandireddy, A Chowdhury, A A Tasmin, R Poluri, K Ahmad, N Kumar, M Rahman, S A Amin, N Khan

Captain: M Rahman, Vice-Captain: A A Tasmin

NFCC vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, M Ranimekala, T Sandireddy, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A A Tasmin, R Poluri, K Ahmad, M Rahman, S A Amin, N Khan

Captain: R Poluri, Vice-Captain: K Ahmad

Edited by Diptanil Roy