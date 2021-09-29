NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will be up against Cyprus Moufflons CC in the 25th and 26th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus on 29th September at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC have struggled in the tournament so far as they have won only one of their four games. They'll enter this game having suffered back-to-back losses to the Sri Lankan Lions and will look to play their best in order to come out on top.

Cyprus Moufflon CC, on the other hand, are having a great time at the tournament as they see themselves at the top of the table. So far, they've won six of their eight matches and are on a four-match winning streak. They will aim to maintain their winning momentum and solidify their position at the top.

NFCC vs CYM Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed.

Cyprus Moufflons CC

Muhammad Hussain (C), Scott Austin (WK), Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Minhas Khan, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Riyaz Kajalwala.

NFCC vs CYM Match Details

Match: Nicosia XI Fighte CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC.

Date and Time: 29th September, 9.30 PM IST, 30th September, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

NFCC vs CYM Pitch Report

The pitch at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is good for batting, with some support for spinners. The pacers should get the ball moving initially while the batters should appreciate the skidding ball onto the bat. We can expect the ball to spin in the later stages of the match.

Team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s NFCC vs CYM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Sarwar: Sarwar is an experienced campaigner in this format. He is a reliable batter and will also be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Waqar Ali: Ali has not made an impact with the bat, but he has been outstanding with the ball, taking eight wickets.

Munnah Rahman: Rahman hasn't lived up to his expectations in the tournament but is a capable batter. He is expected to score big in this encounter.

All-rounders

Gursewak Singh: Singh has contributed to both departments of the game. He has scored 66 runs and has also grabbed six wickets in the tournament.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: Tasmin hasn't done much with the ball, taking only one wicket, but he has done well with the bat, scoring 59 runs. He could prove to be a match winner in this game.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder has been decent with the ball, grabbing seven wickets in eight games. He could be crucial in today’s game.

Saurav Ahmed: Ahmed is a reliable bowler who can contain the batters with his variations. He is expected to play a big role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Gursewak Singh: 337 points.

Waqar Ali: 328 points.

Minhas Khan: 289 points.

Mehran Khan: 280 points.

Lakhwinder Singh: 243 points.

Important stats for NFCC vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Gursewak Singh: 7 matches, 66 runs, 6 wickets.

Waqar Ali: 8 matches, 8 wickets.

Minhas Khan: 7 matches, 183 runs.

Mehran Khan: 8 matches, 172 runs.

Lakhwinder Singh: 8 matches, 7 wickets.

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Munnah Rahman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Minhas Khan, Monirul Islam, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Saurav Ahmed, Abu Sufyan.

Captain: Gursewak Singh | Vice-Captain: Waqar Ali.

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Sarwar, Zeeshan Sarwar, Kamrul Mahmud, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Kamran Ahmed, Minhas Khan, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Saurav Ahmed, Abu Sufyan.

Captain: Lakhwinder Singh | Vice-Captain: Minhas Khan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra