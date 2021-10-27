NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report 

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will be taking on the Cyprus Moufflons in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore on Thursday at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Nicosia Fighters are fourth in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore standings, having won five of their twelve matches. Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons are first in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore standings, winning all their ten games. They are in excellent form, and will look forward to keeping their winning streak going in this game.

NFCC vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Noori Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Abdus Shukar, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed.

Cyprus Moufflons

Muhammad Hussain (C), Scott Austin (WK), Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Abdul Rehman, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan.

NFCC vs CYM Match Details

Match: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Moufflons, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 28th October, 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is excellent for batting. The surface offers little assistance to the bowlers, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. A total of around 110 could be a challenging one here.

Today’s NFCC vs CYM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Austin: He is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat, and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Mehran Khan: He has been a consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has scored 582 runs in the tournament, and will look to add more to his tally in this game.

Munnah Rahman: He has been a decent batter for the Fighters. He has the ability to hit all around the park, and could prove to be key in this game.

All-Rounder

Gursewak Singh: He is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 321 runs so far and has also bagged 11 wickets.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: He had a strong showing in his last three games, scoring handy runs and grabbing crucial wickets. He is expected to shine once again in this match.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: He is the best option in the bowling section. He has taken 36 wickets so far, and will look forward to adding more to his tally in this game.

Saikat Al Amin: He has taken 12 wickets so far this season. He is a quality bowler, who could be an excellent choice for this game.

Five best players to pick in NFCC vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Lakhwinder Singh: 1322 points.

Mehran Khan: 1055 points.

Gursewak Singh: 1021 points.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 893 points.

Waqar Ali: 839 points.

Key stats for NFCC vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Lakhwinder Singh: 23 matches, 36 wickets.

Mehran Khan: 23 matches, 582 runs.

Gursewak Singh: 22 matches, 321 runs, 11 wickets.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 14 matches, 425 runs, 3 wickets.

Waqar Ali: 23 matches, 20 wickets.

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Munnah Rahman, Gursewak Singh, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Lakhwinder Singh, Saikat Al Amin, Waqar Ali, Alvi Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud, Murtaza Yamin.

Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin. Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan.

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Munnah Rahman, Gursewak Singh, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Lakhwinder Singh, Saikat Al Amin, Waqar Ali, Abu Sufyan, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed.

Captain: Lakhwinder Singh. Vice-Captain: Saikat Al Amin.

