NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 7 and 8

Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) will take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Tuesday.

Nicosia Fighters have had an unremarkable start to their ECS T10 Cyprus campaign and are without a win after two matches. Meanwhile, Limassol Zalmi will be starting their ECS T10 Cyprus journey with today's double-header.

NFCC vs LIZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NFCC XI

Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud, Kamran Ahmad, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Mahamudul Sajib, Mofijur Rahman (wk), Saurav Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Munna Rahman, Iftakhar Hussain

LIZ XI

Muhammad Farooq, Arshad Khan, Hassan Shah, Umar Hayat, Syed Zia, Shahid Ali Jnr, Mudassir Shah, Abbas Khan, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Ahsan Ullah

Match Details

NFCC vs LIZ, ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Matches 7 and 8

Date and Time: 9th November, 2021, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries being pretty short as well, the venue is a high-scoring one.

Today’s NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mahmud is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. The right-hander bats responsibly and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

J Ali-Shah has been in decent form with both the bat and ball. Capable of playing big shots with ease once, Shah’s right-arm medium pace can also cause plenty of damage to the opposition.

All-rounder

A A Tasmin is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 fantasy team. Tasmin has scored 39 runs in addition to picking up two wickets in two ECS T10 Cyprus matches so far.

K Ahmad is yet another game-changer who is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 21 runs and taken four wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

Bowler

M Rahman’s spin bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has picked up three wickets and is also a decent batter.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman (NFCC)

AA Tasmin (NFCC)

J Ali Shah (LIZ)

K Ahmad (NFCC)

S Ahmed (NFCC)

Important stats for NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman: 87 runs and 3 wickets

AA Tasmin: 39 runs and 2 wickets

K Ahmad: 21 runs and 4 wickets

NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mahmud, U Shah, M Farooq, J Ali-Shah, M Khan, A A Tasmin, K Ahmad, S Zia, M Rahman, S Ahmed, M Fazil

Captain: M Rahman. Vice-Captain: A A Tasmin

NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mahmud, U Shah, M Farooq, J Morol, J Ali-Shah, M Khan, A A Tasmin, K Ahmad, M Rahman, S Ahmed, M Fazil

Captain: J Ali Shah. Vice-captain: K Ahmad

Edited by Samya Majumdar