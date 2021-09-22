NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Nicosia Tigers CC in the 13th & 14th game of the ECS T10 on September 22 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Nicosia Fighters will play their first match of the competition. They'll be hoping to get off the mark with a victory and build a strong foundation ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Nicosia Tigers are doing well as they sit at the second spot in the ECS T10 standings. They've won three of the four games and will try to keep the momentum going forward.

NFCC vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Ramjan Hossain, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Benojir Ahmed (C), Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury (WK), Rakib Rarafder, Sakir Hossain, Sahidur Chowdhury, Mainul Hasan

Nicosia Tigers CC

Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali (WK), Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Mehedi Hasan

NFCC vs NCT Match Details

Matches: NFCC vs NCT, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: September 22, 9.30 pm IST and September 23, 12:00 AM

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground generally assists the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. We could expect a high-scoring thriller in this game.

The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s NFCC vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Ali has been reliable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. So far, he has scored 61 runs at a healthy strike rate of 132.60.

Batters

Roman Muzumdar: Muzumdar has been consistent with the bat scoring 91 runs in six games so far in the tournament.

Sakir Hossain: Hossain is a fantastic player with a wide range of skills. He could be a good choice from the batters category.

All-rounders

Iftekat Jaman: Jaman has not been up to par with the bat. However, he's taken four wickets with the ball. He is a capable player and an excellent pick for the all-rounder position.

Saurav Ahmed: Saurav has displayed his ability in the past and has consistently performed well in both departments. He is a must-pick in today’s encounter.

Bowlers

Bilal Hussain: Bilal has three wickets in the tournament so far and has also made some useful runs with the bat.

Sahidur Chowdhury: This will be Sahidur's first match of the season. He is a versatile bowler with a lot of talent and can be a good pick in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Abid Ali: 144 points

Roman Muzumdar: 141 points

Iftekat Jaman: 209 points

Anowar Hossain: 141 points

Bilal Hussain: 142 points

Important stats for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Abid Ali: 4 matches, 61 runs

Roman Muzumdar: 4 matches, 91 runs

Iftekat Jaman: 4 matches, 4 wickets

Anowar Hossain: 4 matches, 12 wickets

Bilal Hussain: 4 matches, 3 wickets

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Noori Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Roman Muzumdar, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekat Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Sahidur Chowdhury

Captain: Bilal Hussain Vice-Captain: Sahidur Chowdhury

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Sakir Hossain, Roman Muzumdar, Mehedi Hasan, Iftekat Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Al Tasmin, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Sahidur Chowdhury

Captain: Roman Mazumder Vice-Captain: Iftekat Jaman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar