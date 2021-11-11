NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 15 and 16

The Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) will take on the Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Thursday.

Nicosia Fighters have won just two of their six ECS T10 Cyprus matches and are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Nicosia Tigers have won the only game they’ve played so far and occupy fourth spot in the standings.

NFCC vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

NFCC XI

Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Shahjalal Talukder, Mahamudul Sajib, Abdus Shukur, Abrarul Hoque, Ramjan Hossain, Kamrul Mahmud (wk), Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Naeem Khan

NCT XI

Jahid Hassan, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Mehmood Zeeshan, Shahi Arjun, Ashish Bam (wk), Amir Riaz, Sufian Muhammad, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali

Match Details

NFCC vs NCT, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 15 and 16

Date and Time: 11th November, 2021, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s NFCC vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mahmud is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. The right-hander bats responsibly and is also decent behind the stumps.

Batter

J Morol has been in decent form with both the bat and ball. Capable of playing big shots with ease once he gets going, Morol has amassed 120 runs at a strike rate of 162.16.

All-rounders

A A Tasmin is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your NFCC vs NCT Dream11 fantasy side, having scored 110 runs and picked up three wickets in three ECS T10 Cyprus matches so far.

Besides being an efficient batter, I Jaman also bowls right-arm medium pace for Nicosia Tigers. He has notched up 35 runs in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

Bowlers

M Rahman’s spin bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has picked up five wickets and is also a handy batter.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman (NFCC) – 489 points

AA Tasmin (NFCC) – 353 points

A Shukur (NFCC) – 182 points

K Mahmud (NFCC) – 176 points

N Khan (NFCC) – 111 points

Important stats for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

M Rahman: 189 runs and 5 wickets

AA Tasmin: 110 runs and 3 wickets

I Jaman: 35 runs

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mahmud, J Morol, A Chowdhury, A Riaz, J Hassan, A A Tasmin, A Shukur, I Jaman, M Rahman, N Khan, A Rahman

Captain: AA Tasmin. Vice-captain: M Rahman

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mahmud, Z Mehamood, J Morol, A Chowdhury, A Riaz, A A Tasmin, A Shukur, I Jaman, M Rahman, N Khan, A Rahman

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: I Jaman. Vice-captain: K Mahmud

Edited by Samya Majumdar