NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Nicosia Fighters CC will take on Nicosia Tigers in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on 13th & 14th October at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday.

Nicosia Fighters will be playing their first match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore. They finished sixth in the previous Cyprus series, and will now aim to start the new season with a win.

Nicosia Tigers, meanwhile, stand third in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore points table, with two victories and as many defeats. They have won their previous two games, and will look to continue their winning momentum in this match.

NFCC vs NCT Probable Playing 11s

Nicosia Fighters CC

Kamran Ahmad, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Jubraz Morol, Naeem Khan, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury (WK), Abdullah Al Tasmin.

Nicosia Tigers

Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain, Mehamood Zeeshan (WK), Shahid Alam.

Match Details

Match: NFCC vs NCT, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 13th October 9.30 PM & 14th October 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favours the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be a challenging one on this ground. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s NFCC vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Mehamood: He is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat, and has also contributed behind the stumps in the tournament.

Batters

Munnah Rahman: He has been a decent batter for the Fighters. He has the ability to hit all around the park, and that could be crucial in these games.

Roman Mazumder: Mazumder has been the most consistent batter for the Tigers. He has smashed 270 runs, and will look to add more to his account.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: He has been a standout performer for the Tigers. He has smashed 181 runs, and also has taken 12 wickets in the tournament.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: He is an excellent batting all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. He has 219 runs to his name, and will look to add more to his tally in the tournament.

Bowlers

Saikat Al Amin: He is a decent option in the bowling department. He has picked up six wickets so far, and could be key in these games.

Tomal Aminul: He has bowled brilliantly so far, picking up twelve wickets. He could prove to be the match-winner in these games on Wednesday .

Five best players to pick in NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 937 points

Roman Mazumder: 627 points

Tomal Aminul: 574 points

Anowar Hossain: 542 points

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 466 points.

Key stats for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Parvez Miah: 12 matches, 139 runs & 5 wickets

Roman Mazumder: 16 matches, 325 runs & 3 wickets

Iftekar Jaman: 17 matches, 185 runs & 14 wickets

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 8 matches, 219 runs

Tomal Aminul: 17 matches, 12 wickets.

* points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Mehamood, Munnah Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Kamran Ahmed, Iftekar Jaman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Rashidul Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Jahid Hassan.

Captain: Iftekar Jaman. Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin.

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Mehamood, Munnah Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Jubraz Morol, Iftekar Jaman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Anowar Hossain, Parvez Miah, Tomal Aminul, Saikat Al Amin, Faysal Mia.

Captain: Roman Mazumder. Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Mehamood.

Edited by Bhargav