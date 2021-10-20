NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will be taking on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 21st and 22nd match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 20 and 21 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Nicosia Fighters have won one of the two matches they have played so far. They will now try to win this game in order to move up the table and also to build momentum for the games ahead.

The Sri Lankan Lions, on the other hand, have played four games, winning two and losing as many. They'll try to rebuild their momentum and grab their third victory.

NFCC vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Ramjan Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Naeem Khan, Monirul Islam, Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed.

Sri Lankan Lions

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, BLCS Kumara, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kelum Sanjaya, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Damith Priyantha.

NFCC vs SLL Match Details

Match: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: October 20 & 21, 9.30 PM & 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

NFCC vs SLL Pitch Report

The pitch at Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground is good for batting. The pacers might get the ball moving, and the batters will enjoy the skidding ball onto the bat.

Anything in excess of 100 can be a defendable total

Today’s NFCC vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Sachithra is a great option from the wicket-keeper section. He has scored 27 runs in the previous two games.

Batters

Roshan Sirwardana: Roshan has been a consistent performer this season. He can be crucial in this match.

Munnah Rahman: Munnah has been a decent batter for the Fighters. He has the ability to hit all around the park, and that could be effective in this match.

All-Rounders

Chamal Sadun: Chamal is an excellent pick from the all-rounder department. He has scored 301 runs and has also grabbed 16 wickets in the tournament.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: Tasmin looked impressive in the previous two matches and is anticipated to do so again in this match.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Riaz is one of the best available options. He has picked up 18 wickets so far and could be key in this game.

Monirul Islam: So far this season, Islam has taken seven wickets. He is a quality bowler who could be an excellent choice for this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 1129 points

Kamal Raiz: 670 points

Ruwan Jayakodi: 640 points

Roshan Sirwardana: 608 points

Sachithra Tharanga: 572 points

Important stats for NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Kamal Raiz: 17 matches, 18 wickets

Roshan Sirwardana: 17 matches, 120 runs, 11 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 16 matches, 16 wickets

Ruwan Jayakodi: 17 matches, 15 wickets

Sachithra Tharanga: 16 matches, 293 runs

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, Munnah Rahman, Chamal Sadun, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamal Raiz, Naeem Khan, Ruwan Jayakodi, Kamran Ahmed, Monirul Islam, Saikat Al Amin.

Captain: Chamal Sadun, Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, Munnah Rahman, Chamal Sadun, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamal Raiz, Naeem Khan, Ruwan Jayakodi, Ramjan Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Saman Kumara.

Captain: Kamal Raiz, Vice-Captain: Naeem Khan.

