NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 19th & 20th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus on September 25th at the Ypsonas cricket ground in Limassol.

The Nicosia Fighters have performed decently as they stand seventh in the rankings, having won one of their two games. They will be hoping to register their second win and climb up to the top spot.

The Sri Lankan Lions currently stand sixth in the ECC-T10 Cyprus points table. They won their previous match against the Moufflons and will be aiming to grab another win in the upcoming clash.

NFCC vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Saurav Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Jubraz Morol, Naeem Khan, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Kamrul Mahmud, Noori Chowdhury (WK), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abul Khayer

Sri Lankan Lions

Pradad Liyanage, BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Managala Gunasekara, Roshan Siriwardana, Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Denuwan Prarthnana, Kamal Raiz, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakody, Saman Kumara

Match Details

NFCC vs SLL, ECS, T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 25th September 2021 09:30 PM & 26th September 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at Ypsonas cricket ground has been a competitive one. The batsmen have received good assistance from this track. The pacers have also bowled well on this ground and are expected to do the same again today. The average score in the first innings on this surface is 96 runs.

Given the conditions, the toss-winning side will opt to field first.

Today’s NFCC vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nalin Pathirana: Nalin is a great option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to hit huge shots and can be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Munnah Rahman: Munnah is an excellent batsman and has the potential to play big innings. He is a must-pick and can bring you plenty of points.

Chamal Sadun: Chamal has had a decent tournament so far. He has scored 58 runs in the last four games and will look to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Monirul Islam: Monirul is a superb all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets as well as score handy runs.

Mangala Gunasekara: Mangala is a good option as an all-rounder. He has been in decent touch with the bat and has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Sourav Ahmad: Sourav is the leading bowler for the Fighters CC. He has the ability to deceive the batters with his subtle variations.

Kamal Raiz: Kamal will be a key player in the bowling section. He has scalped seven wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Kamal Raiz (SLL) – 249 points

Mangala Gunasekara (SLL) – 138 points

Monirul Islam (NFCC) – 74 points

Munnah Rahman (NFCC) – 93 points

Ruwan Jayakodi (SLL) – 138 points

Important stats for NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 4 matches, 58 runs & 2 wickets

Kamal Raiz: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Mangala Gunasekara: 4 matches, 3 wickets

Monirul Islam: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Parvez Miah: 2 matches, 47 runs

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nalin Pathirana, Kamrul Mahmud, Chamal Sadun, Munnah Rahman, Pradad Liyanage, Mangala Gunasekara, Pawrvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Sourav Ahmad, Kamal Raiz, Abul Khayer

Captain: Kamal Raiz Vice-Captain: Munnah Rahman

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Munnah Rahman,Abdullah Al Tasmin, Mangala Gunasekara, Denuwan Prarthana, Monirul Islam, Sourav Ahmad, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi

Captain: Mnagala Gunasekara Vice-Captain: Chamal Sadun

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee