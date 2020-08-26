NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 26th, 2020

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League features the Sri Lankan Lions Limassol taking on the Nicosia XI Fighters at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both the Lions and Fighters are yet to win a game in the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

With the ECS tournament heading into the business end, both teams will look for a win, although that may not be as straightforward as it sounds. While the Fighters have been thoroughly outplayed in all of their games in the ECS so far, the Lions have shown some grit with the likes of Sadun and Kumara taking the attack to the opposition.

The Lions come into this game in the ECS as the marginal favourites, although they are in for a tough fight against the Fighters. With a win propelling either side closer to a top-four finish, a highly competitive game in the ECS awaits in Limassol.

Squads to choose from:

Nicosia XI Fighters

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI:

Nicosia XI Fighters

M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Rahman, N Numan, S Chowdhury, S Ahmed and P Miah.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol

A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka and S Gedara.

Match Details:

Match: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol.

Date: 26th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a high-scoring one with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there is some help available for the pacers with the new ball, the spinners will be in the firing line against the batsmen. Both teams would love to bat first after winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Chowdhury, B Kumara, S Gedara, J Morol, B Ahmed, C Sadun, A Al Tasman, K Raiz, S Ahmed, D Priyantha and M Gamage.

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hasan, B Kumara, S Gedara, J Morol, B Ahmed, C Sadun, A Al Tasman, K Raiz, S Ahmed, M Rahman and M Gamage.

Captain: B Ahmed, Vice-Captain: A Al Tasmin.