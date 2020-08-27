Match 15 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 pits Nicosia XI Fighters against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol in what is a do-or-die encounter for both sides.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the table with a combined tally of just one win between them. The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw the Fighters come up trumps in a thrilling encounter which gave them some breathing space in the points table.

A loss for the Lions in this fixture could seal their fate in the competition, although they are capable of getting one over the Fighters, who are heavily dependent on the duo of Benojir Ahmed and Al Tasmin.

All in all, another cracking encounter awaits with both sides eyeing a top-four finish.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, A Shukur, A Chowdhury, M Hasan, M Rahman, N Numan, N Chowdhury, S Showdhury, S Ahmed and J Morol

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

C Sadun, R Manawasingha, N Pathirana, K Raiz, S Gedara, K Shanaka, S Mapalagama, M Akuranage, H Susantha, B Kumara and N Sampath

Match Details

Match: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Date: 28th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The bowlers are in for a hard time at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground with there being little help available to the them off the surface. However, the new ball spell will be crucial to both sides' fortunes with a hint of swing on offer.

100 is a bare minimum at this venue with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, B Kumara, S Gedera, J Morol, B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, C Sadun, M Rahman, S Ahmed, M Akuranage and R Manawasingha

Captain: B Ahmed, Vice-Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hasan, B Kumara, S Gedera, N Sampath, B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, C Sadun, M Rahman, S Ahmed, MH Susantha and R Manawasingha

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: A Al Tasmin