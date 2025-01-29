NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see Nigeria Women Under 19 (NGR-WU19) squaring off against Ireland Women Under 19 (IR-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, January 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nigeria Women Under 19 have won one of their last four matches. Their last match against England Women Under 19 was abandoned due to rain. Ireland Women Under 19, too, have won one of their last four matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 29 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to commence at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 11th match

Date and Time: 29 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women Under 19 and Australia Women Under 19, where a total of 110 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Form Guide

NGR-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

IR-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Probable Playing XI

NGR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Peculiar Agboya, Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Usen Peace, Lillian Udeh, Victory Igbinedion, Deborah Bassey (wk), Anointed Akhigbe, Muhibat Amusa, and Omosigho Eguakun.

IR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Joanna Loughran (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent, and Ava Canning.

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Harrison

A Harrison is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. D Bassey is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

O Eguakun

C Chukwuonye and O Eguakun are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. O Eguakun will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. A Squires is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

L Piety

F Sargent and L Piety are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Piety will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has picked up three wickets and sscored 23 runs in the last two matches. L McBride is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Jackson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Jackson and L Ude. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Jackson will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took two wickets in the last match. E McGee is another good bowler for today's match.

NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

L Piety

L Piety is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

J Jackson

J Jackson is one of the most crucial pick from the Ireland Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NGR-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 11th match

J Jackson

L Piety

E McGee

F Sargent

L McBride

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Harrison

Batters: O Eguakun

All-rounders: L Piety, F Sargent, L McBride

Bowlers: J Jackson, E McGee, L Ude, A Adekunle, K Mccartney, U Peace

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Harrison

Batters: O Eguakun

All-rounders: L Piety, F Sargent, L McBride, L Neely

Bowlers: J Jackson, E McGee, L Ude, A Adekunle, U Peace

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️