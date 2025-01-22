NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Nigeria Women Under 19 (NGR-WU19) squaring off against South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nigeria Women Under 19 have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match to New Zealand Women Under 19 by two runs. South Africa Women Under 19 have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Samoa Women Under 19 by 10 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19, 22nd match

Date and Time: January 22, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Women Under 19 and Samoa Women Under 19, where a total of 33 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Form Guide

NGR-WU19 - W L

SA-WU19 - W W

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

NGR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Anointed Akhigbe, Amusa Kehinde, Deborah Bassey (wk), Jessica Bieni, Christabel Chukwuonye, Omosigho Eguakun, Victory Igbinedion, Naomi Memeh

SA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Meso

K Meso is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. D Bassey is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Lourens

D Ramlakan and S Lourens are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Lourens will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 23 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. V Igbinedion is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Reyneke

L Piety and K Reyneke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Reyneke will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches. F Cowling is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Naidu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nini and S Naidu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Naidu will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. M Legodi is another good bowler for today's match.

NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Reyneke

K Reyneke is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

S Naidu

S Naidu is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NGR-WU19 vs SA-WU19, 22nd match

F Cowling

L Piety

S Naidu

K Reyneke

S Lourens

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: S Lourens

All-rounders: J Botha, L Piety, F Cowling, K Reyneke

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, L Ude, A Adekunle, M Legodi

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: S Lourens

All-rounders: L Piety, F Cowling, K Reyneke

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, L Ude, A Adekunle, M Legodi, U Peace

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️