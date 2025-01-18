NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 3

The third match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Nigeria Women Under 19 (NGR-WU19) go up against Samoa Women Under 19 (SAM-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nigeria Women Under 19 is one of the best teams in the African continent. They outplayed most of their African competitors in the recent T20I series. Samoa Women Under 19, on the other hand, has a decent team. All-rounders from both teams will decide the fate of this match.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Match Details

The third match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 18 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 3rd match

Date and Time: 18 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers.

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Form Guide

NGR-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

SAM-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Probable Playing XI

NGR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

D Bassey (wk), J Bieni, V Igbinedion, A Akhigbe, O Eguakun, L Piety, P Agboya, C Chukwuonye, A Adekunle, L Ude, U Peace

SAM-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

V Farane (wk), A Sootaga, S Sagalala, K Uiese, S Polataivao, N Salima, A Mapu, O Lefaga, A Polataivao, J Taliilagi, S Viliamu

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Farane

V Farane is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. D Bassey is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

V Igbinedion

V Igbinedion and A Akhigbe are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. V Igbinedion will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. S Sagalala is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

L Piety

A Mapu and L Piety are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Piety will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. P Agboya is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Adekunle

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ude and A Adekunle. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Adekunle will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. A Polataivao is another good bowler for today's match.

NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

L Piety

L Piety has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

A Mapu

A Mapu is one of the most crucial picks from the Samoa Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NGR-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 3rd match

L Piety

A Mapu

S Sagalala

P Agboya

L Ude

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Farane

Batters: V Igbinedion, A Akhigbe, S Sagalala

All-rounders: L Piety, P Agboya, N Salima, A Mapu

Bowlers: A Adekunle, L Ude, A Polataivao

Nigeria Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Farane

Batters: V Igbinedion, S Sagalala

All-rounders: L Piety, P Agboya, N Salima, A Mapu, C Chukwuonye

Bowlers: A Adekunle, L Ude, J Taliilagi

