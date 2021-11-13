NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 23 & 24

Nicosia Fighters will take on the Haidree Lions in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Saturday.

Nicosia Fighters have had a lackluster ECS T10 Cyprus campaign so far. They have managed to muster only two wins from 10 games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The Haidree Lions, meanwhile, will be starting their ECS T10 Cyprus journey today.

NFCC vs HAL Probable Playing 11 today

Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Abdus Shukur, Munna Rahman, Naeem Khan, Kamrul Ahmad (wk), Mahamudul Sajib, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Abrarul Hoque, Mohammad Muktadir, Sakir Hossain

Haidree Lions: Yasir Khan, Atta Ullah, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Qasim Anwar, Zeshan Khan, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Irfan Riaz, Aizaz Jameel (wk), Usman Butt, Yasir Mehmood

Match Details

NFCC vs HAL, Matches 23 and 24, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date & Time: November 13th 2021, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 115 runs and more of the same can be expected from Friday's double-header.

Today’s NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamrul Ahmad has chipped in with 130 runs in six ECS T10 Cyprus games at a strike rate of 180.55.

Batter

Atta Ullah has scored 638 runs in his ECS career so far. He is capable of playing a big knock on Saturday.

All-rounder

Abdullah Al Tasmin has been in splendid form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, aggregating 226 runs off just 100 balls. On the bowling front, he has taken four wickets.

Bowler

Munna Rahman has had an impact with both bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has scored 239 runs while also picking up six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdullah Al Tasmin (NFCC): 584 points

Munna Rahman (NFCC): 567 points

Abdus Shukur (NFCC): 284 points

Irfan Riaz (HAL): Yet to play a game in the ECS T10 Cyprus

Qasim Anwar (HAL): Yet to play a game in the ECS T10 Cyprus

Important stats for NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 226 runs & 4 wickets (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Munna Rahman: 239 runs & 6 wickets (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Qasim Anwar: 101 runs & 9 wickets (ECS career)

Atta Ullah: 638 runs & 10 wickets (ECS career)

NFCC vs HAL Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Nicosia Fighters vs Haidree Lions - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 23 & 24.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Liaqat, Kamrul Ahmad, Yasir Khan, Atta Ullah, Alvi Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Irfan Riaz, Qasim Anwar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Munna Rahman

Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin. Vice-captain: Irfan Riaz

Dream11 Team for Nicosia Fighters vs Haidree Lions - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 23 & 24.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamrul Ahmad, Atta Ullah, Alvi Chowdhury, Zesan Khan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Irfan Riaz, Usman Butt, Qasim Anwar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Munna Rahman

Captain: Munna Rahman. Vice-captain: Qasim Anwar

Edited by Samya Majumdar