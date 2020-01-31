NIG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With an aim of registering their first win in the U-19 World Cup 2020, Japan U-19s and Nigeria U-19s will lock horns with each other in the 15th Place Playoff match. In this 16-team tournament, only the Nigerian and the Japanese teams have failed to record even a single victory.

Hence, they find themselves in a 15th-16th place playoff battle where the losing side will, unfortunately, take the last place in this tournament. Neel Date will be the player to watch out for from Japan U-19s after his half-century in the last match while Olayinka Olaleye will hold the key to success for Nigeria U-19s.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between NIG-U19 and JPN-U19.

NIG-U19 vs JPN-U19 teams

Nigeria U-19s

Sylvester Okpe (C), Mohameed Taiwo, Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

Japan U-19s

Marcus Thurgate (C), Neel Date, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

Playing 11 Updates

Nigeria U-19s

Nigeria U-19s had performed better against U.A.E U-19s in their last match as compared to their previous outing. Olaleye had starred for the side with a good knock of 31 runs at the top while Uboh claimed two wickets with the ball. There is room for improvement in the side but looking at the bench strength, it is likely that the Nigerians may name the same XI that faced U.A.E. U-19s.

Possible XI: Mba, Olaleye, Runsewe, Danladi, Akhigbe, Okpe, Jimoh, Taiwo, Uboh, Isesele, and Abolarin.

Japan U-19s

Neel Date made a name for himself by becoming the first player from Japan U-19s to score a fifty in the U-19 World Cup. He will expect the likes of Kento Dobell and Tushar Chaturvedi to improve their economy rate in the bowling department. Besides, the duo of Marcus Thurgate and Debashish Sahoo will look to end their campaign on a high with a solid batting performance against their African rivals.

Possible XI: Thurgate, Dobell, Morita, Mehlig, Date, Takahashi, Ichiki, Suto, Sahoo, Noguchi and Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

Match details

Nigeria U-19s vs Japan U-19s, 15th Place Playoff

1st February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University Ground No.2, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The last two matches played at this venue have ended in the favor of the teams batting first. In fact, Nigeria U-19s had played their match against Sri Lanka U-19s at this very ground. The wicket has assisted the batsmen hence, the teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

NIG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Marcus Thurgate's performances have not been up to the mark in the U-19 World Cup. Sulaimon Runsewe will be a better pick than him especially when the Nigerian is slated to face a weak bowling attack.

Batsmen: As discussed ahead, top-order batsman Olayinka Olaleye played an innings of 31 runs in the last match and, the Dream11 team owners can back him to fire all guns blazing against the Japanese bowlers. Shu Noguchi has the potential to do well however, his recent form has not been good. It would be better to opt for Debashish Sahoo in the Dream11 team. For the third batsman's role, the team owners can go for either Miracle Akhigbe from Nigeria.

All-rounders: Neel Date will have the highest point-scoring potential in this match especially when it is unclear whether Peter Aho would take part in the game. Akhere Isesele will be a decent pick for the second all-rounder's spot.

Bowlers: Kento Dobell has been the brightest spot of Japan's U-19 World Cup campaign. The Japanese bowler had picked two wickets for his team in the last game while even Tushar Chaturvedi scalped two wickets for Japan U-19s. Skipper Sylvester Okpe and Rasheed Abolarin have shouldered the responsibilities of the Nigerian bowling department which makes them the top two picks from Nigeria.

Captain: Sylvester Okpe and Neel Date will be the leading candidates for captaincy from their respective teams. The Dream11 team owners can consider selecting Kento Dobell or Rasheed Abolarin as their vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Sulaimon Runsewe, Debashish Sahoo, Olayinka Olaleye, Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Akhere Isesele, Sylvester Okpe, Rasheed Abolarin, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Tushar Chaturvedi

Captain: Sylvester Okpe, Vice-Captain: Kento Dobell

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marcus Thurgate, Debashish Sahoo, Olayinka Olaleye, Miracle Akhigbe, Neel Date, Akhere Isesele, Sylvester Okpe, Rasheed Abolarin, Kento Ota-Dobell, Leon Mehlig, Tushar Chaturvedi

Captain: Neel Date, Vice-Captain: Rasheed Abolarin