NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 30th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After suffering losses in their respective Plate League quarterfinal matches, U.A.E U-19s and Nigeria U-19s will look to bring their 'A' game to the table when they meet each other in the Plate Playoff Semifinal 1 match. The boys from U.A.E. had registered a win over Canada U-19s in the group stage hence, they were expected to outplay Scotland U-19s in their previous match.

On the other hand, the newbies Nigeria U-19s had zero chances of winning against Sri Lanka U-19s in their Plate League quarterfinal. The Islanders squashed them by 233 runs and U.A.E. U-19s will look to repeat Sri Lanka U-19s' performance in their approaching fixture.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between NIG-U19 and UAE-U19.

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 teams

Nigeria U-19s

Sylvester Okpe (C), Mohameed Taiwo, Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

U.A.E. U-19s

Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.

Playing 11 Updates

Nigeria U-19s

Despite fielding their best XI in the match against Sri Lanka U-19s, the Nigerians proved to be no match for the Asian giants. The bowlers and the batsmen, both failed to trouble Nipun Dananjaya and co. in that game. Skipper Sylvester Okpe will expect his men to step up and deliver the goods in the match against U.A.E. U-19s. The African side is unlikely to alter its match squad.

Possible XI: Mba, Olaleye, Runsewe, Danladi, Akhigbe, Okpe, Jimoh, Aho, Audu, Isesele and Abolarin..

UAE U-19s

U.A.E U-19s would have been extremely disappointed with their performance versus Scotland U-19s. Osama Hassan and Vritya Aravind had done the job for them in the batting department yet the poor execution of the bowlers led to the team's defeat. Sanchit Sharma and skipper Aryan Lakra will have the onus of troubling the opposition batsmen in their upcoming game.

Possible XI: Lakra, Aravind, Haider, Figy, Tandon, Sharafu, Hassan, Farazuddin, Palaniapan, Sharma and Tahir.

Match details

Nigeria U-19s vs U.A.E. U-19s, Plate Playoff Semifinal 1

30th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University No.2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The game between Sri Lanka U-19s and Nigeria U-19s was played at this venue and looking at how Dilshan Madushanka performed in that match, the Dream11 team owners should expect the pace bowlers to rule the roost in Potchefstroom. The U.A.E batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before playing the big shots.

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Vritiya Aravind has been one of the best batsmen for U.A.E. U-19s in this tournaments and the Dream11 team owners should prefer his services ahead of Sulaimon Rensewe on any day.

Batsmen: Jonathan Figy had played a match-winning role for U.A.E. U-19s against Canada U-19s. Although he has not played a big inning since then, he can be backed to perform well versus Nigeria U-19s. Osama Hassan fired all guns blazing against Scotland U-19s which makes him a decent pick. From Nigeria U-19s, Miracle Akhigbe was the top-scorer against Sri Lanka U-19s so, he becomes the top pick.

All-rounders: U.A.E U-19s' captain, Aryan Lakra has the maximum potential of emerging as the highest points scorer from this match while Alishan Sharafu can be backed to do well in both the departments. Among the Nigerians, Peter Aho can make an impact as an all-rounder.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma had an off day versus the Scots however, the U.A.E. U-19s bowler can wreak havoc against Nigeria U-19s at the North-West University Ground No.2. Nigerian skipper Sylvester Okpe will be a safe bet while Rasheed Abolarin can scalp a wicket or two in the death overs.

Captain: As mentioned ahead, Aryan Lakra has the highest points scoring potential which makes him the number one choice for captaincy followed by wicket-keeper batsman Vritiya Aravind. For the vice-captain's role, Sanchit Sharma and Jonathan Figy are the best picks.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Vritiya Aravind, Sulaimon Rensewe, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Miracle Akhigbe, Aryan Lakra, Peter Aho, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Rasheed Abolarin, Sylvester Okpe.

Captain: Aryan Lakra, Vice-Captain: Sanchit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Olayinka Olaleye, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Peter Aho, Sanchit Sharma, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sylvester Okpe, Abdulrahman Jinoh

Captain: Vritiya Aravind, Vice-Captain: Jonathan Figy