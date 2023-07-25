NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 6

The 6th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Nigeria Under 19 (NIG U19) squaring off against Uganda Under 19 (UGA U19) at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday, July 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nigeria Under 19 lost their last match against Sierra Leone Under 19 by 9 wickets. Uganda Under 19, on the other hand, will be featuring in their first game, as their last match was washed out.

Nigeria Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Uganda Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Match Details

The 6th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 25 at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NIG U19 vs UGA U19, Match 6

Date and Time: 25th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Form Guide

NIG U19 - L

UGA U19 - Will be playing their first match

NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Probable Playing XI

NIG U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

S Salau (wk), J Sunday, P Pam, S Chilemanya, D Abiebhode, R Abdulkareem, C Okeke, P Useni, C Udekwe, J Asia, I Okeke

UGA U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

R Omara (wk), A Baig, F Mutagana, T Aziz, P Olaka, B Asaba, O Gerald, Y Sowobi, J Baguma, B Ali, L Conrad

NIG U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Salau

S Salau is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Omara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Chilemanya

A Baig and S Chilemanya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Pam played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Abdulkareem

P Oloka and R Abdulkareem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Asaba is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Baguma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Useni and J Bavuma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NIG U19 vs UGA U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

R Abdulkareem

R Abdulkareem will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

P Oloka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Oloka as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NIG U19 vs UGA U19, Match 6

S Chilemanya

P Oloka

R Abdulkareem

B Asaba

C Okeke

Nigeria Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nigeria Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Omara, S Salau

Batters: S Chilemanya (vc), P Pam, A Baig

All-rounders: P Oloka, R Abdulkareem (c), B Asaba, C Okeke

Bowlers: J Baguma, P Useni

Nigeria Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Salau

Batters: S Chilemanya, A Baig

All-rounders: P Oloka (vc), R Abdulkareem (c), B Asaba, C Okeke, O Gerald, Y Sowobi

Bowlers: J Baguma, P Useni