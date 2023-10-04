NIG vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Africa T20I Trophy, Match 1

The 1st match of the West Africa T20I Trophy will see Nigeria (NIG) squaring off against Rwanda (RWA) at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Wednesday, October 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NIG vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Nigeria have various experienced players who have played exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, so they have a good chance of winning this series.

Although Rwanda possess a talented squad, but Nigeria are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NIG vs RWA Match Details

The 1st match of the West Africa T20I Trophy will be played on October 4 at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NIG vs RWA, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th October 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

NIG vs RWA Form Guide

NIG - Will be playing their first match

RWA - Will be playing their first match

NIG vs RWA Probable Playing XI

NIG Playing XI

No injury updates

S Runsewe (wk), S Joseph, D Ajeku, A Isesele, I Okpe, S Okpe, I Uboh, A Onikoyi, P Useni, R Abdulkareem, P Aho

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates

N Ndikubwimana (wk), O Manishimwe, E Dusingizimana, W Niyitanga, O Tuyisenge, M Akayezu, E Sebareme, K Irakoze, E Rukiriza, E Kubwimana, Z Bimenyimana

NIG vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Runsewe

S Runsewe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Dusingizimana

S Joseph and E Dusingizimana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. O Tuyisenge played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Okpe

K Irakoze and I Okpe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akayezu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Abdulkareem

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Bimenyimana and R Abdulkareem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Useni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NIG vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

I Okpe

I Okpe will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Irakoze

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Irakoze as he will bat in the middle order and will bowl his full quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NIG vs RWA, Match 1

M Akayezu

K Irakoze

I Okpe

S Joseph

R Abdulkareem

Nigeria vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick maximum all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Runsewe

Batters: E Dusingizimana, S Joseph, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: I Okpe (c), S Okpe, M Akayezu, K Irakoze (vc)

Bowlers: R Abdulkareem, Z Bimenyimana, P Useni

Nigeria vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Runsewe

Batters: E Dusingizimana, S Joseph (vc), O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: I Okpe (c), S Okpe, M Akayezu, K Irakoze, E Sebareme

Bowlers: R Abdulkareem, P Useni