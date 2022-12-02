Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone (NIG vs SIL) in the fifth match of the ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B on Friday, December 2. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NIG vs SIL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Nigeria defeated Mozambique by eight wickets in their first match and are second in the points table. Sierra Leone, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Tanzania by nine wickets and are currently seventh in the points table.

Both teams will be keen to get a win in this contest.

NIG vs SIL Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B will be played on December 2 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NIG vs SIL, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, Match 5.

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 01:00 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali.

NIG vs SIL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to pick up some movement with the new ball in hand in previous matches and could impact the game early in the innings.

The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 110 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 110.

Average second innings score: 102.

NIG vs SIL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Nigeria: W L L L L.

Sierra Leone: L W W L L.

NIG vs SIL probable playing 11s for today’s match

NIG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Nigeria heading into this contest.

NIG Probable Playing 11

Sylvester Okpe (C), Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta (WK), Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Prosper Useni, Chiemelie Udekwe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ridwan Abdulkareem.

SIL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Sierra Leone ahead of this crucial encounter.

SIL Probable Playing 11

George Ngegba (C), Mohammad Shamshad Khan, John Bangura (WK), Chernoh Bah, Zahid Khan, Abass Gbla, Samuel Conteh, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Lansana Lamin, Miniru Kpaka.

NIG vs SIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ashmit Shreshta (One match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Ashmit Shreshta scored 14 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in the first match against Mozambique. He is a quality player who will look to put on a better display in this match and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Ademola Onikoyi (One match, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 80.85)

Ademola Onikoyi was the leading run-scorer for Nigeria in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 38 at a strike rate of over 80. He could play a big knock on Friday and will be looking to improve his strike rate as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Isaac Okpe (One match, one wicket, Economy Rate: 4.66)

Isaac Okpe can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He picked up a wicket with an excellent economy rate of just 4.66 in his team's previous match against Mozambique.

Okpe is also capable of making a handy contribution with the bat, which makes him a solid option for your Dream 11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Chiemelie Udekwe (One match, one wicket, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Chiemelie Udekwe was one of the most economical bowlers in the last match. He scalped a wicket and gave away only nine runs in the three overs he bowled, playing a vital role for his team. Udekwe could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

NIG vs SIL match captain and vice-captain choices

Peter Aho

Peter Aho is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. In the last match against Mozambique, he grabbed two wickets at an outstanding economy rate of just 2.50. Aho will be backed to contribute in this game as well, making him a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

George Ngegba

Sierra Leone skipper George Ngegba scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 107.40 in the last match. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team and is a solid option for the captaincy or vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NIG vs SIL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Peter Aho: Two wickets in one match.

Ademola Onikoyi: 38 runs in one match.

George Ngegba: 29 runs in one match.

Sulaimon Runsewe: 22 runs in one match.

George Sesay: One wicket in one match.

NIG vs SIL match expert tips

Sulaimon Runsewe

Runsewe batted quite well in the last match, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 110. He can bring you some valuable points and is surely a must-have pick for your Dream 11 fantasy team.

NIG vs SIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ashmit Shreshta.

Batters: Ademola Onikoyi, Sulaimon Runsewe, Lansana Lamin.

All-rounders: Isaac Okpe, Peter Aho, Samuel Conteh, George Ngegba.

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, George Sesay, Miniru Kpaka.

