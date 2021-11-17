NIG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 4

Nigeria (NIG) will take on Uganda (UGA) in the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Gahanga International Stadium in Rwanda on Wednesday.

Nigeria, who are currently 36th in the ICC T20 rankings, have several talented players who have done well on the domestic circuit. They are unbeaten in their last six T20Is and will look to extend their winning momentum today. Uganda have also been in impeccable form heading into the tournament. They are unbeaten in their last five T20Is.

NIG vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NIG XI

Segun Olayinka, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Joshua Ayannike (c), Daniel Gim, Joseph Adedeji, Issac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Chima Akachukwu, Rasheed Abolarin, Ridwan Abdulkareem.

UGA XI

Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusddit Muhumza (c), Gerald Mubiru, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamire.

Match Details

NIG vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 17th November, 2021, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Stadium in Rwanda is known to be a balanced one. While slower bowlers will benefit, with the ball set to grip the pitch, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s NIG vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ashmit Shreshta is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 102 runs in six matches for Nigeria.

Batter

Saud Islam is a reliable batter who will be looking to make the most of the conditions on offer. In 14 matches, he has scored 406 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 110.

All-rounders

Dinesh Nakrani is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your NIG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy side. The Indian-origin player has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 121.89 in 20 matches. On the bowling front, Nakrani has picked up 36 wickets.

Riazat Ali Shah will be hoping to lead Uganda's batting line-up. He has amassed 384 runs in 19 games at an average of 32 and a brilliant strike rate of 142. Ali Shah also has 12 wickets to his name.

Bowler

Conditions at the Gahanga International Stadium in Rwanda are expected to favor Sylvester Okpe, a right-arm off-break bowler. He has picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches for Nigeria at an economy rate of 5.2.

Top 5 best players to pick in NIG vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA)

Saud Islam (UGA)

Sylvester Okpe (NIG)

Chima Akachukwu (NIG)

Important stats for NIG vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani: 206 runs and 36 wickets in T20 career

Riazat Ali Shah: 384 runs and 12 wickets in T20 career

Saud Islam: 406 runs in T20 career

Sylvester Okpe: 15 wickets in T20 career

Chim Akachukwu: 9 wickets in T20 career

NIG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

NIG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shreshta, S Islam, R Patel, S Olayinka, D Nakrani, F Akankwasa, R A Shah, S Adedeji, H Ssenyondo, S Okpe, C Akachukwu

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: R A Shah

NIG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shreshta, S Islam, S Ssesazi, S Olayinka, D Nakrani, R A Shah, S Adedeji, H Ssenyondo, S Okpe, C Akachukwu, F Nsubuga

Captain: S Adedeji. Vice-captain: S Islam

