NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Nigeria Women will face Uganda Women in the Women's T20 Africa Qualifier 2021 at Botswana Cricket Affiliation Oval 2, Gaborone, on Saturday.

Nigeria Women began the tournament with a 5-wicket victory in their opening game. However, they were defeated by Namibia by 59 runs in their previous encounter. Nigeria Women are currently ranked second in the Women's T20I Africa Qualifier points table this season after playing two matches and winning one of them.

Uganda Women, on the other hand, were defeated by Namibia Women by 4 runs in their opening match of the season. They are presently in third place in the league rankings and are searching for their first victory of the season. Their defeat to Namibia is the only game Uganda Women have played so far this season.

NIG-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Nigeria Women

Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Agatha Obulor, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (c), Omonye Asika (vc), Piety Lucky, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson.

Uganda Women

Racheal Ntono, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Esther Iloku, Janet Mbabazi (vc), Stephani Nampiina, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu.

Match Details

NIG-W vs UG-W, Women's T20I Africa Qualifier

Date and Time: 11th September, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Affiliation Oval 2, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The wicket here is bowler-friendly and provides excellent assistance to both pacers and spinners. To get going here, batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle.

Today’s NIG-W vs UG-E Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Esther Iloku: The middle-order wicketkeeper smashed 22 runs in the last match against Namibia and will be looking to pile on more runs against Nigeria.

Batsmen

Kehinde Abdulquadri: The opener made 11 runs against Sierra Leone but when good touch with the bat the player can be a match-winner.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi: The middle-order batter played a fine inning in the last match against Namibia. She scored 36 runs laced with 5 fours.

All-rounders

Joy Efosa: The Nigerian all-rounder has had a good tournament so far, picking up 4 wickets for her team.

Blessing Etim: The all-rounder has scored 31 runs so far and provided a useful contribution with the bat when she scored 27 runs against Sierra Leone in the first match.

Bowlers

Taiwo Abdulquadri: The right-arm medium pacer has taken 4 wickets so far. She won the match for Nigeria when she took a 2 wicket-haul in the first game against Sierra Leone.

Rachael Samson: The right-arm medium pacer has taken 2 wickets so far and will be key in today's fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Joy Efosa: 164 points

Taiwo Abdulquadri: 142 points

Blessing Etim: 82 points

Rachael Samson: 76 points

Stephanie Nampiina: 55 points

Important stats for NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Joy Efosa: 9 runs and 4 wickets from 2 matches

Taiwo Abdulquadri: 4 wickets from 2 matches

Blessing Etim: 31 runs from 2 matches

Rachael Samson: 2 wickets from 2 matches

Stephanie Nampiina: 11 runs and 1 wicket from 1 match

NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Esther Iloku, Esther Sandy, Omonye Asika, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Prosscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Blessing Etim, Joy Efosa, Stephanie Nampiina, Rachael Samson, Taiwo Abdulquadri.

Captain: Joy Efosa Vice-Captain: Blessing Etim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Esther Iloku, Rachael Ntono, Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Prosscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Blessing Etim(c), Joy Efosa, Consylate Aweko, Stephanie Nampiina, Taiwo Abdulquadri(vc),

Captain: Blessing Etim Vice-Captain: Taiwo Abdulquadri

Edited by Parimal Dagdee