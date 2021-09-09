NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021, Match 4

Nigeria Women (NIG-W) will take on Sierra Leone Women (SIL-W) in match number four of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone on Thursday.

Nigeria Women have been playing T20Is for the last three years. They have played 20 T20Is so far, winning seven of them. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone Women last played a T20I in 2019. They have featured in a total of nine T20Is, managing four wins.

NIG-W vs SIL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Nigeria Women: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (c), Esther Sandy, Oseyende Omonkhobio, Agatha Obulor, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Mary Desmond, Racheal Samson

Sierra Leone Women: Mabinty Sankoh, Adama Kamara, Isatu Koroma, Ann Marie Kamara, Aminata Kamara, Linda Bull (c), Zainab Kamara, Janet Kowa, Mary Sheriff, Mabinty King (wk), Ramatu Kassim

Match Details

NIG-W vs SIL-W

Date and Time: September 9th 2021, 6 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Pitch Report

The track at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone is likely to be a good all-round pitch. While the pacers will most probably get some movement with the new ball, the spinners might find some turn as well. The batters will also find the surface nice to bat on.

Today’s NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigail Igbobie – Igbobie is quite safe behind the stumps and can chip in with a decent score.

Batters

Linda Bull – The Sierra Leone Women skipper has the ability to score some crucial runs in the middle order.

Salome Sunday – Sunday has a good record in T20Is, scoring 205 runs while also taking five wickets.

All-rounders

Blessing Etim – The Nigeria Women’s skipper has been her side’s best player. She has amassed 311 runs and picked up 17 wickets.

Ann Marie Kamara - Ann Marie Kamara is the only Sierra Leone Women to have scored a T20I half-century. She has amassed 241 runs in total while also taking five wickets.

Bowlers

Janet Kowa – Kowa can bowl economical spells and is also a wicket-taking bowler. She has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.01.

Mary Desmond – The 19-year-old leg-spinner has returned with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.14 in her T20I career.

Top 5 best players to pick in NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Blessing Etim (NIG-W)

Mary Desmond (NIG-W)

Salome Sunday (NIG-W)

Ann Marie Kamara (SIL-W)

Zainab Kamara (SIL-W)

Important stats for NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ann Marie Kamara: 241 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 86.37 & ER – 5.43

Zainab Kamara: 9 wickets; ER – 3.91

Blessing Etim: 311 runs & 17 wickets; SR – 82.49 & ER - 5.50

Salome Sunday: 205 runs; SR – 94.03

NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abigail Igbobie, Linda Bull, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Salome Sunday, Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Blessing Etim, Agatha Obulor, Janet Kowa, Aminata Kamara, Mary Desmond

Captain: Blessing Etim. Vice-captain: Ann Marie Kamara

Dream11 Team for Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mabinty King, Linda Bull, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday, Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Blessing Etim, Janet Kowa, Ramatu Kassim, Mary Desmond, Racheal Samson

Captain: Ann Marie Kamara. Vice-captain: Salome Sunday

