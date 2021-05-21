NCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 22, 2021

Nightcliff Cricket Club will square off against Darwin Cricket Club in the Darwin ODD on Saturday. Both sides have been inconsistent in the tournament and neither have a chance of making it to the final.
Nightcliff Cricket Club have lost four Darwin ODD games this season, while winning just one. They lost three on the trot before beating Southern Districts CC by four wickets. But Nightcliff Cricket Club's resurgence was short-lived as they slumped to a three-wicket loss in their last game against Palmerston Cricket Club.
Darwin Cricket Club, on the other hand, started their Darwin ODD campaign with two consecutive wins. But they have since lost three matches on the bounce and will be keen to end their season on a high.
Squads to choose from
Nightcliff Cricket Club: Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair
Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (c), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey
Predicted Playing XIs
Nightcliff Cricket Club: William Blair, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Janu Varatharajan, Jayllen Naganayagam
Darwin Cricket Club: Beau Webster, HJ Chamberlain, Aaron Summers, Luke Zanchetta, Connor Hawkins, Troy Ryan, Jacob Dickman, William Anstey, Tom Frawley, Anthony J Adlam, William Foley
Match Details
Match: Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club
Date & Time: May 22nd 2021, 7 AM IST
Venue: Nightcliff Oval, Darwin
Pitch Report
The track at Nightcliff Oval is expected to be slightly on the slower side and run-scoring has not been easy in the Darwin ODD this season. More of the same can be expected in the upcoming game, with a score of around 230-240 being par at the venue.
Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NCC vs DDC)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Kudra, Anthony J Adlam, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Beau Webster, William Anstey, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Aaron Summers, Coen Mckinnon, Luke Zanchetta
Captain: Ryan McElduff. Vice-captain: Beau Webster
Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Foley, Anthony J Adlam, Joel Curtis, Jayllen Naganayagam, Beau Webster, William Anstey, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Aaron Summers, Nachiket Sant, Andrew Richards
Captain: Joel Curtis. Vice-captain: Anthony J Adlam