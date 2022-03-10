NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 6

Nirvana S.A. (NSA) will take on Sonari Town Club (STC) in the sixth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Nirvana S.A. started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign on a losing note, going down to N.S.S.A. in their tournament opener. Sonari Town Club, meanwhile, have played two games so far, winning and losing one apiece.

NSA vs STC Probable Playing 11 today

Nirvana S.A: Jogeswar Bhumij (c), Shraban Kumar Khound (wk), Dipankar Borah, Dibash Hazarika, Aamir Noor Ali, Siddartha Baruah, Asarjo Ganthal, Mintu Roy, Rohit Rowniar, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi.

Sonari Town Club: Satyam (wk), Sambhav Agarwal, Bishal Saikia, Surojit Rajkonwar, Anup Bhujel, Sanjib Barman (c), Pulkit Jain, Bishal Newar, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung, Rajnik Magar.

Match Details

NSA vs STC, 6th Match. Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 10th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s NSA vs STC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shraban Kumar Khound is safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Batter

Surojit Rajkonwar is one of Sonari Town Club's premier batters who can consistently play big knocks.

All-rounders

Sanjib Barman is yet to fire with the bat in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, but he has been in stellar form on the bowling front. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Jogeswar Bhumij has bowled really well, returning with figures of 4/15 from 3.4 overs in the last game.

Bowler

Pawan Majhi bowled a good spell against NSS, picking up two wickets for 18 runs from his quota of four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sanjib Barman (STC): 226 points

Jogeswar Bhumij (NSA): 139 points

Pulkit Jain (STC): 139 points

Ridip Mohan (STC): 90 points

Pawan Majhi (NSA): 85 points

Important stats for NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction Team

Jogeswar Bhumij: 4 wickets

Pawan Majhi: 14 runs & 2 wickets

Sanjib Barman: 7 wickets

Pulkit Jain: 4 wickets

NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Nirvana S.A vs Sonari Town Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dibash Hazarika, Surojit Rajkonwar, Jogeswar Bhumij, Aamir Noor Ali, Satyam, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Pawan Majhi, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung.

Captain: Sanjib Barman. Vice-captain: Jogeswar Bhumij.

Dream11 Team for Nirvana S.A vs Sonari Town Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dibash Hazarika, Surojit Rajkonwar, Sambhav Agarwal, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Mintu Roy, Pawan Majhi, Ridip Mohan.

Captain: Jogeswar Bhumij. Vice-captain: Sanjib Barman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar