NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 6

Nirvana S.A. (NSA) will take on Sonari Town Club (STC) in the sixth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.
Nirvana S.A. started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign on a losing note, going down to N.S.S.A. in their tournament opener. Sonari Town Club, meanwhile, have played two games so far, winning and losing one apiece.
NSA vs STC Probable Playing 11 today
Nirvana S.A: Jogeswar Bhumij (c), Shraban Kumar Khound (wk), Dipankar Borah, Dibash Hazarika, Aamir Noor Ali, Siddartha Baruah, Asarjo Ganthal, Mintu Roy, Rohit Rowniar, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi.
Sonari Town Club: Satyam (wk), Sambhav Agarwal, Bishal Saikia, Surojit Rajkonwar, Anup Bhujel, Sanjib Barman (c), Pulkit Jain, Bishal Newar, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung, Rajnik Magar.
Match Details
NSA vs STC, 6th Match. Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022
Date & Time: March 10th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.
Today’s NSA vs STC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shraban Kumar Khound is safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.
Batter
Surojit Rajkonwar is one of Sonari Town Club's premier batters who can consistently play big knocks.
All-rounders
Sanjib Barman is yet to fire with the bat in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, but he has been in stellar form on the bowling front. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.
Jogeswar Bhumij has bowled really well, returning with figures of 4/15 from 3.4 overs in the last game.
Bowler
Pawan Majhi bowled a good spell against NSS, picking up two wickets for 18 runs from his quota of four overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sanjib Barman (STC): 226 points
Jogeswar Bhumij (NSA): 139 points
Pulkit Jain (STC): 139 points
Ridip Mohan (STC): 90 points
Pawan Majhi (NSA): 85 points
Important stats for NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction Team
Jogeswar Bhumij: 4 wickets
Pawan Majhi: 14 runs & 2 wickets
Sanjib Barman: 7 wickets
Pulkit Jain: 4 wickets
NSA vs STC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dibash Hazarika, Surojit Rajkonwar, Jogeswar Bhumij, Aamir Noor Ali, Satyam, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Pawan Majhi, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung.
Captain: Sanjib Barman. Vice-captain: Jogeswar Bhumij.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dibash Hazarika, Surojit Rajkonwar, Sambhav Agarwal, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Mintu Roy, Pawan Majhi, Ridip Mohan.
Captain: Jogeswar Bhumij. Vice-captain: Sanjib Barman.