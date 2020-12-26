NK v PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st Unofficial T20I – Dec 27, 2020

Northern Knights will lock horns with Pakistan A in the first of the five unofficial T20I games series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Pakistan A will play five unofficial T20I matches, which will include three games against New Zealand's local clubs - Northern Knights, Wellington Firebirds, and Canterbury Kings. These fixtures will be followed by two matches against New Zealand XI.

After winning the unofficial Test series against New Zealand A, the Rohail Nazir-led side will take on Anton Devcich and co. in the first unofficial T20I game of their New Zealand tour. The Pakistan A side will be missing the services of most of their experienced players who helped them register a victory in the Test against New Zealand A.

Meanwhile, hosts Northern Knights are looking balanced, with the likes of in-form Tim Seifert joining the squad. The Anton Devcich-led side is coming off a solid performance in the Ford Trophy.

Northern Knights will start as favourites to win this game against Pakistan A.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (WK), Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (WK), Anurag Verma, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Scott Kuggeleijn and Joe Carter.

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Zak Gibson, Josh Brown, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher.

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Haider Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Pakistan A, 1st Unofficial T20I

Date: 27th December 2020, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park is a batting paradise with an average first innings score of 171 runs. The batsmen will enjoy batting at this ground and its short boundaries. The pacers will also get some assistance from the track.

A high-scoring encounter is on cards as both sides have some explosive batsman in their arsenal.

NK v PK-A Dream11 Suggestions

Tim Seifert, Rohail Nazir, Dean Brownlie, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Brett Hampton, Anton Devcich, Iftikhar Ahmed, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher, Haris Rauf.Tim Seifert.Anton Devcich.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Rohail Nazir, Dean Brownlie, Katene Clarke, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Anton Devcich. Vice-Captain: Haris Rauf