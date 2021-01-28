NK vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match 24 – Jan 29, 2021

In the 24th match of the ongoing 2020-21 Dream11 Super Smash, Northern Knights square off against Auckland at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

While both teams are coming into this Super Smash contest on the back of wins, they are out of the reckoning for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Northern Knights were disappointing in the first half of the Super Smash, winning just one of their first six games. Barring the loss against Otago and win over Central Districts, every other Super Smash game resulted in a comprehensive defeat for them.

However, they have pulled a couple of wins in rain-affected games against Auckland and Canterbury, where they won while chasing. The Anton Devcich-led side will hope to continue their momentum and end their Super Smash campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Auckland have been equally poor, if not worse, in their first six games in the Super Smash. Robert O’Donnell and his men came close in a few Super Smash games but couldn’t get over the line.

However, Auckland finally registered their first win in the Super Smash when they beat Central Districts by 17 runs while defending 199. They will be looking to finish their Super Smash campaign on a high as well.

In terms of head to head, Northern Knights have beaten Auckland 14 times while losing on 13 occasions.

Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Northern Knights:

Anton Devcich (c), Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Anurag Verma, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Auckland:

Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights:

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma/Joe Walker, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Auckland:

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Auckland.

Date: January 29th 2021, 7:50 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

Surprisingly, the Seddon Park in Hamilton has produced a couple of low-scoring games in the Super Smash this season. However, the 22-yard surface at the Seddon Park is a good one to bat on.

The batsmen are able to play shots on the up, and the outfield is super quick as well. There is something in it for the pacers early on, and spin doesn't play much part.

More of the same could be expected for this game too, with 170 runs likely to be a par total.

Super Smash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs AA)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Auckland - Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Kane Williamson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross ter Braak, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Tim Seifert. Vice-captain: Mark Chapman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Ben Horne, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Glenn Phillips, Louis Delport, William Somerville, Trent Boult.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.