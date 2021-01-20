NK vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash Match – January 21st, 2021

Northern Knights will take on Canterbury Kings in the 20th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.

Canterbury Kings are enjoying a good run in the campaign. They have five wins from six matches so far and are third in the standings. A win would take them to the second position. They would be keen to extend their winning streak against Northern Knights.

The Knights, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of Kane Williamson after seven years. Several New Zealand internationals have also returned and they would want to end the season on a good note.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Carter

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Knights

Anton Devcich (c), Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Jeet Raval, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Canterbury Kings, Match 20

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Date and Time: 21st January 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Pitch Report

Judging from the only match that happened at this ground, it seems like the wicket is suitable for bowling. Tim Southee and Trent Boult may get a lot of help from this track.

We might see some decent runs on the board. A score of 117 can be expected to be par.

NK vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips for NK vs CK clash at Super Smash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Captain: Daryl Mitchell, Vice-Captain: Tim Seifert

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Chad Bowers, Leo Carter, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult